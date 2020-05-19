Dodge County Sheriff's Office launches 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

With the timing of the grant, Reynolds said the increased patrol will still help, as many people are starting to get back on the road.

"We've been dealing with some auto thefts here lately where we've gotten into a couple of pursuits," he said. "But that is kind of a unique thing in itself, I'd say."

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds said the number of car thefts has increased in Dodge County, mostly due to keys being left in the vehicle.

"We even had one incident over in North Bend where somebody just went into the minimart for a minute and somebody stole their car because they left it running," he said.

But luckily, Reynolds said the office hopes to see a downturn soon as more people leave their houses.

"We've actually caught one or two of the people involved, so that should help," he said.

With the grant, Reynolds said he wants people to be alert and get to their destinations safely.

"We just hope it sends a message that you should use your seat belt at all times," he said. "Because it's never good if you get ejected from a vehicle during an accident or some situation."

