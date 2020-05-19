Dodge County Sheriff's Office launches 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has recently received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office for its annual "Click It or Ticket" program.
The grant will allow for overtime enforcement activities for seat belts, Chief Deputy Bob Reynolds said. The extra patrols and saturation patrols began Monday and will end on May 31.
"We've had less traffic, but the Nebraska State Patrol is getting a lot of speeders over 100 mph," he said. "I don't know that we’re getting that, but we don't want to see it either."
The NSP cited 204 drivers for driving more than 100 mph between March 19 and May 18. Compare to 2019, only 101 citations were made, according to a press release.
"The increase in excessive speeding has been dramatic," NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said in the release. "Those speeds are dangerous, especially as traffic volume increases. Our troopers have remained diligent during the pandemic and continue to patrol Nebraska roads."
Along with the DCSO, NSP also launched its annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign Monday, as the start of the summer driving season begins this month.
"Even though circumstances are different this year, we expect to see traffic volume continue to increase across the state," Bolduc said. "We encourage all motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws."
With the timing of the grant, Reynolds said the increased patrol will still help, as many people are starting to get back on the road.
"We've been dealing with some auto thefts here lately where we've gotten into a couple of pursuits," he said. "But that is kind of a unique thing in itself, I'd say."
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds said the number of car thefts has increased in Dodge County, mostly due to keys being left in the vehicle.
"We even had one incident over in North Bend where somebody just went into the minimart for a minute and somebody stole their car because they left it running," he said.
But luckily, Reynolds said the office hopes to see a downturn soon as more people leave their houses.
"We've actually caught one or two of the people involved, so that should help," he said.
With the grant, Reynolds said he wants people to be alert and get to their destinations safely.
"We just hope it sends a message that you should use your seat belt at all times," he said. "Because it's never good if you get ejected from a vehicle during an accident or some situation."
