The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization.
Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints, saturation patrols, and selective enforcement throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Extra activity began on May 16 and will run through June 4.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
