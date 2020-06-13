Dodge County Sheriff's Office releases details of Friday night fatality accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fatality accident occurred Friday night, June 12, in Dodge County.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 91, just east of Snyder, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

A maroon, two-door sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 91 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound, black Chevrolet Traverse. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene, the press release said. Occupants of the Traverse were transported by Snyder and Dodge rescue squads, and one occupant was transported by medical helicopter.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan was not wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed. All occupants of the Traverse were restrained, and airbags were deployed. The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. At this time, names of the individuals are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

