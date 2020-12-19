Dodge County Sheriff's Office starting Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate in its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” Sheriff Steve Hespen said in a press release.

The department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the national campaign. During this timeframe, the department will increase its enforcement on the road with the aim to drastically reduce drunk driving and share messages about the dangers of driving impaired.

“We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” Hespen said. “This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. ”

According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2018, and an average of more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018.

The Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday season see more drunk driving-related fatalities than any other holiday period, with 285 in 2018. December of 2018 saw 839 losing their lives in these crashes.