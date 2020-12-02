Dodge County Sheriff's Office taking gift donations for annual Stuff the Cruiser

When the Dodge County Sheriff's Office's Stuff the Cruiser started in 2016, Deputy Gabrielle Frank said the event got more Christmas gifts than expected.
"We actually stuffed our whole training room," she said. "So every year, we've been able to help more and more families, and we're super excited that it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and we're able to help those families."
The department launched its fifth annual Stuff the Cruiser event for this holiday season, allowing for the public to make donations to give to children in Dodge County on Christmas Day.
New unwrapped toys and children's winter wear can be taken up until Dec. 21 to the lobby of the DCSO at 428 N. Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or inside Fremont Mall.
"So you can also take your donations to the mall and set them in the boxes provided by the cruiser, and then we will pick them up from there as well," Frank said. "So that's a new item this year that we're super excited about."
Additionally, drop-off events will take place at various Dollar General locations, including Dec. 12 in North Bend from 10 a.m. to noon and Hooper from 1-3 p.m., as well as west Fremont from 10 a.m. to noon and east Fremont from 1-3 p.m.
"Normally, it's deputies that are out at Dollar General taking pictures and stuff with people, but unfortunately, this year's a little different," Frank said. "So we're going to change it up a little bit and just have a contactless drop-off."
Frank, who was involved in the creation of the event four years ago, said last year's Stuff the Cruiser gave gifts to 186 children. The event typically seeks toys and clothing for a range of youth.
"Really, anything that anybody is willing to donate that would make a child smile on Christmas Day is what we're looking for," Frank said.
After the gifts are collected, Frank said deputies deliver the gifts to different families in Dodge County who were nominated.
"Sometimes, the parents will allow their kids to have them right away, sometimes we'll actually get to hide them, and then the parents wrap them and they open them on Christmas Day," she said. "Because really, what we want to instill in these kids is that we're here to help make a Christmas memory, but we're hoping that it comes from the parents."
Every year, Frank said there are tears shed from the parents, as well as herself, as those who are in need get an unexpected gift.
"A lot of times, I love it when the parents are hiding the gifts and say, 'Oh hold on, let me put the kids in the bedroom so I can hide these so we can use them for Christmas,'" she said. "That's probably my favorite part."
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frank said she's hoping to help families who have never been in the situation that they're in before.
"We're excited to help these families," she said, "and hopefully the donations this year reflect that and we're able to help them just be a little bit more jolly this Christmas season, especially after everything that's happened over 2020."
