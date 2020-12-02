Dodge County Sheriff's Office taking gift donations for annual Stuff the Cruiser

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frank, who was involved in the creation of the event four years ago, said last year's Stuff the Cruiser gave gifts to 186 children. The event typically seeks toys and clothing for a range of youth.

"Really, anything that anybody is willing to donate that would make a child smile on Christmas Day is what we're looking for," Frank said.

After the gifts are collected, Frank said deputies deliver the gifts to different families in Dodge County who were nominated.

"Sometimes, the parents will allow their kids to have them right away, sometimes we'll actually get to hide them, and then the parents wrap them and they open them on Christmas Day," she said. "Because really, what we want to instill in these kids is that we're here to help make a Christmas memory, but we're hoping that it comes from the parents."

Every year, Frank said there are tears shed from the parents, as well as herself, as those who are in need get an unexpected gift.

"A lot of times, I love it when the parents are hiding the gifts and say, 'Oh hold on, let me put the kids in the bedroom so I can hide these so we can use them for Christmas,'" she said. "That's probably my favorite part."