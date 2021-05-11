Dodge County Sheriff's Office to participate in special seat belt enforcement effort

“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” Sheriff Steve Hespen said in a press release. “It’s not just a safe thing to do – it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. In Nebraska, we know that 3 out of 10 occupants do not buckle up each and every trip. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”