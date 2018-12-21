This holiday season, for the third consecutive year, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked county residents to “stuff the cruiser,” or donate gifts for area families in need — enough to fill a Crown Victoria police cruiser.
Dodge County residents responded.
“We didn’t just stuff the cruiser,” said Deputy Brie Frank. “We stuffed about four cruisers.”
In a picture shared to Frank’s Twitter account on Tuesday, heaps of gifts are neatly stacked on tables inside the Dodge County Sheriff’s training room, where they were waiting to be delivered. Taken all together, the mass of toys looks like the skyline of a colorful city. There were more than 500 donations this year that will be disbursed to 47 families who were nominated by people in the community.
It will amount to about 150 kids, Frank said. All of the gifts were delivered on Thursday and Friday.
“Our community comes together and we have an amazing turnout and that’s how we’re able to help so many kids,” Frank said on Thursday. “It’s our third year and we are so thankful for the outpouring of support from the public. We’re excited to do it again next year and we’re excited to get these things donated.”
Through the Stuff the Cruiser, event, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office collects both monetary donations and gifts from people in the community — everything from toys to winter wear. It also receives nominations of kids who may be in need of a gift this Christmas. The Sheriff’s office collects the gifts and then delivers them to the nominated families.
The event has grown since its first year.
“It was actually the sheriff’s idea, and he came to me and said, ‘what do you think about this?’” Frank said. “We said that if we’re able to stuff the cruiser outside what we have now, and help 10 families, we said that would be a good goal for our first year.”
In the first year, they had about 16 families.
But the following year, the number jumped, with the sheriff’s office delivering to around 150 kids — a number that has been just about matched with this year’s deliveries.
“Every year it keeps getting bigger and bigger, so I’m going to have to enlist more help from the deputies,” Frank said.
This year’s event kicked off on Dec. 8. A cruiser toured Dodge County, making stops at the Dollar Generals in North Bend, Hooper and Fremont where shoppers could make donations.
“We got an amazing response,” Frank said. “We got a ton of toys that day.”
For Frank, the best part of the annual drive is getting the privilege of delivering the gifts. She notes that the gifts come from the community, but by delivering them, Frank gets to see excited and emotional reactions that often end in tears.
It’s a departure from what she usually experiences as a law enforcement officer.
“Most times, I’m seeing people at their worst — I’m seeing people on their worst days,” she said. “IT’s the positive interactions that I get with the public that is the most rewarding for me in this situation, and to see how great our community is and how great Dodge County is with supporting and funding this.”
Frank says that events like this are important because it’s not difficult to fall on hard times — and help is always appreciated.
“Life is so fluid,” she said. “Some years, you might be having a great year, some years you might be down on your luck. But you’re still working hard to change that. I think it’s important to help those people through those hard times. And then, in return, they’ll help when they’re able to.”