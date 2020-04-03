Dodge County taking voluntary interest forms for hazard mitigation

JEO Consulting Group will assist with the overall sub-grant project management and interface with the homeowners throughout the implementation process for the project.

Smith said the county has already received many of the forms from prior public meetings regarding hazard mitigation held last year.

“A couple of things that we were waiting for as a county, we wanted to offer both the buyout, the acquisition and the construction program, so we were working with the state to get clarity on both programs,” he said. “I think one of the key things that is different than what the city of Fremont is doing is we are offering acquisition, while the city prefers just to stay with the construction aspect of it.”

Smith said the program will reduce the county’s vulnerability to flooding and is an opportunity for those with flood-prone properties to be better equipped for any future flooding.

“You live by a river, you will likely be flooded,” he said. “So we’re giving folks the opportunity to live in a safer area and we’re giving them the opportunity to give up their property and getting reimbursed for doing so.”

The voluntary interest forms can be submitted to the Dodge County Emergency Management Office at 435 N. Park Ave. in Fremont. If a form has not been received, residents can call 402-727-2785 or email dodgecoema@gmail.com to have one mailed to them.

