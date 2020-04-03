Dodge County taking voluntary interest forms for hazard mitigation

Dodge County has sent out voluntary interest forms to property owners affected by the 2019 flooding as part of its process to receive federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds.
According to Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith, the forms are due by April 15 and will be used in an application to be submitted to the state.
“The application is composed of all the different properties that want to volunteer interest in having their property bought out or constructed,” he said. “So what we do is we get the residential owners packets, we get those all rolled up and submitted as an application to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.”
Through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the county received $4.95 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for an acquisition and construction program for homes and businesses outside municipal zoning jurisdictions affected by the flooding last year.
Once the state has finished reviewing the county’s application, they will send it to FEMA, who will give the county 36 months to complete the project if approved. FEMA will pay for 75% of the program, the other 25% would come from the local cost-share, Smith said.
“It’s a reimbursement grant, so we won’t get any money upfront,” he said. “What we do is we have to do the paperwork, do the application, pay for it and then it’s reimbursed back for us.”
JEO Consulting Group will assist with the overall sub-grant project management and interface with the homeowners throughout the implementation process for the project.
Smith said the county has already received many of the forms from prior public meetings regarding hazard mitigation held last year.
“A couple of things that we were waiting for as a county, we wanted to offer both the buyout, the acquisition and the construction program, so we were working with the state to get clarity on both programs,” he said. “I think one of the key things that is different than what the city of Fremont is doing is we are offering acquisition, while the city prefers just to stay with the construction aspect of it.”
Smith said the program will reduce the county’s vulnerability to flooding and is an opportunity for those with flood-prone properties to be better equipped for any future flooding.
“You live by a river, you will likely be flooded,” he said. “So we’re giving folks the opportunity to live in a safer area and we’re giving them the opportunity to give up their property and getting reimbursed for doing so.”
The voluntary interest forms can be submitted to the Dodge County Emergency Management Office at 435 N. Park Ave. in Fremont. If a form has not been received, residents can call 402-727-2785 or email dodgecoema@gmail.com to have one mailed to them.
