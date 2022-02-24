Dodge County to receive flood relief returns.

In the aftermath of the devastating flood of 2019, Dodge County entered into an interlocal agreement with multiple townships to provide them with funds for repairs from damage and other maintenance-related issues. The plan being, once federal or state emergency agencies reimbursed the townships, the county will be reimbursed as well.

As repairs become finalized and emergency agencies reimburse the townships, Dodge County will start seeing a return for its investment. A topic which was discussed during the Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Currently, two townships' plans are finalized, and a return to the county should follow in the coming weeks.

“Right now, it’s only two townships. There’s Platte Township, which was $1.1 million. That should be coming in soon. Then there’s Elkhorn Township, they were $945,000. Afterwards, another $4 million will enter their bank account, which will also be transferred to us,” said Scott Huppert, highway superintendent for Dodge County.

There also remain three more townships that are awaiting finalization from both FEMA and NEMA. Once those are reimbursed, Dodge County could potentially see millions more returned. These townships include Maple, Pleasant Valley and Webster.

“All the work is done. FEMA and NEMA are just going through the files and as soon as the townships get sent a check, they'll get ahold of me and we’ll get it deposited,” Huppert said.

Huppert pointed out that this process is time-consuming. Less because of the townships, but more on the emergency agencies who, in the case of NEMA, are experiencing massive workloads and staff shortages.

“Found out when I called NEMA the other day that they are down to just two employees, and they got over 50-something projects that they are going through. So it’s all slowed down,” Huppert said

Originally, Dodge County was struggling with one township in particular. Dodge County has currently given more than $500,000 to Maple Township, and earlier in the year, almost no communication was set up between the county and the township.

It reached a point where the matter was given directly to Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan for possible litigation.

Since that point though, Maple Township and Dodge County have reestablished communication and the matter, at least for the moment, is closed.

The county could also be on the hook for the 5% interest on the projects. Huppert said that the matter is not decided though.

“The board (of supervisors) said a while back that once everything is done and paid for, we’ll see where we are at," he said. "We will go over everything again. If we are in a good spot and could handle it, we’ll see. Right now it’s not determined.”

According to Huppert when he presented this information on Wednesday, the expense aspect “should” be done with for all townships. All townships have received payments from Dodge County, and for the moment do not need anymore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0