Dodge County Year in Review 2022

The 2022 calendar year brought many events, successes, challenges and new faces to Dodge County. Here’s a quick rundown of the past year in the region.

Mytty calls it a careerThe unprecedented career of Dodge County Clerk and Election Commissioner Fred Mytty ended in December, as he retired after 48 years in office.

Mytty, who has been a wheelchair following a swimming accident in high school, graduated with his Fremont High School class, earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Midland University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

After he graduated from Midland, Mytty and a cousin and his friend formed a company and went to school in San Francisco to learn to produce holograms.

Mytty’s life took another turn after a neighbor suggested he run for the county clerk’s office. Mytty figured it would be fine if he won the election. If he didn’t win, Mytty planned to go to graduate school for computer science.

He was first elected in 1974, and in total was elected for 12 consecutive terms – or 48 years in office.

“I became a public servant,” Mytty said. “If I would have gone on to graduate school in computer science, I might have been rich.”

As county clerk, Mytty’s duties have included paying the county’s bills and employees. The clerk does human resources work such as handling the employees’ insurance applications.

He will be replaced by longtime deputy county clerk Micki Gilfry, who won election to the clerk’s seat in November 2022. Mytty intends to do a range of fun things in retirement, he said, including pursing a side career as an amateur comedian.

Sheriff Hespen retires

Another longtime county staffer, former Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen, announced his retirement in late December 2021, but did not leave office until the end of January 2022.

Hespen, who had worked at the sheriff’s office for almost 35 years, was county sheriff for 15 years in total.

While his accomplishments as sheriff were many, Hespen was recognized for his love of the county and charitable efforts. He is credited with starting the sheriff’s office Christmastime “Stuff the Cruiser” toy and winter clothing drive.

Current “Stuff the Cruiser” coordinator sheriff’s Sgt. Brie Frank said Hespen wanted to help families in need who live outside the city limits of Fremont and are in more remote areas of the county like Hooper, Scribner and North Bend.

“It is important to me that the transition to an interim sheriff is done with minimal disruption to the department, and I will make myself available to assist in this process as needed,” Hespen said in his resignation comments to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Hespen was temporarily replaced with current appointed sheriff Robert “Bob” Reynolds. Reynolds himself will leave office soon, as newly elected sheriff Dustin Weitzel is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 5.

Glass agrees to plea deal

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced in a press release on Monday, Nov. 21.

Glass, who was county attorney from 2011 until March 2021, was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he cyber stalked the alleged boyfriend — Nathan Schany — of his estranged wife, Katie Glass, in 2020.

According to the press release, Glass faces a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine, or both, for the misdemeanor charge.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., with sentencing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 17, 2021.

Clarence Mock, the defense attorney representing Glass, said in a telephone interview with The Fremont Tribune that the charges against Glass, “arose at a very tumultuous period of his life,” during which Glass was “battling a severe substance abuse problem.”

According to an article in the Omaha World Herald, Glass plead guilty to the federal misdemeanor for asking his law-enforcement friends to stake out, follow and, if possible, arrest the then-boyfriend of his estranged wife.

Glass was accused of asking other law enforcement officials to allegedly tail Schany, who began dating Oliver Glass’ wife, Katie, after she filed for divorce from Glass. Officers from the Fremont and Hooper Police Departments and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office accessed privileged information about Schany, tailed him and/or sat outside his apartment.

North Bend to Fremont Highway 30 construction continues

The project — also known as the North Bend to Fremont project — was progressing on schedule in November, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said.

Mick Jacobs, District 2 highway projects manager for NDOT, said the $60 million widening effort should be fully completed in early to springtime of 2024, and that more than 50% of the pavement work on the construction has been finished.

“This is the last leg of what is known as the Columbus to Fremont expressway and corridor. It is from (Dodge) County Road 11 to the junction of Highway 77,” Jacobs said. “It is a rather massive job.”

Jacobs said the construction first began in early 2021 with grading of land and what is called, “dirt work,” before paving and work on multiple bridges started in August 2021.

The construction is widening more than 20 miles of U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Columbus, which state officials have deemed “a key piece of the northeast Nebraska roadway system and connects key urban centers.”

Incumbent supervisors sweep election

Four Dodge County Board of Supervisors incumbents won re-election in November 2022.

Winners included for District 1, Bob Bendig; District 3 Lon L. Strand; District 5 Bob Missel; and District 7 Douglas L. Backens. Three – Bendig, Strand and Missel—were unchallenged and only one faced an opponent.

Backens was the lone supervisor to have a challenger in 2022, facing off against former Fremont City Council Member Susan Jacobus. Backens downed Jacobus by a sizable margin, winning 880 votes to her 433 votes.

The four incumbents will be sworn-in on Jan. 5, 2023, along with newly elected Sheriff Dustin Weitzel and County Clerk Micki Gilfry.

Judge resigns amid controversies

Dodge County Judge Ken Vampola resigned from his job at Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, spurred by the judge’s numerous alleged ethical violations connected to his reported relationship with a 32-year-old self-professed meth addict, according to several sources’ accounts and multiple documents obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.

According to coverage in the Omaha World Herald, Vampola had such a close relationship with the woman — a litigant in his courtroom numerous times — that he reportedly bought her cars, had her spend nights at his Platte River cabin, supposedly begged a fellow judge to not issue a warrant for her arrest and bailed her out of jail. The woman had his credit cards on her when police stopped her and searched her on suspicion that she was high on methamphetamine.

Because Vampola retired three years short of 20 years on the bench, his annual pension will amount to about $106,500. The pension is funded by a mix of court fees, returns from an investment authority, taxpayer dollars and, to a far lesser extent, judges’ contributions.

Man killed while walking on U.S Highway 275

A La Vista man’s body was found near U.S. 275 south of Fremont on Sept. 22, and investigators eventually determined he had been struck by a vehicle, officials reported.

The man—Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista—was found dead by construction crews south of Morningside Road before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. U.S. 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours as officials investigated.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab investigated and determined Martinez had been walking in the area. Martinez formerly lived in Georgia before relocating to the Fremont area.

- Tribune and Omaha World Herald staff writers Tammy Real-McKeighan, Tammy Greunke and Todd Cooper contributed to this article.