Dodge Daze set July 9-11

Folks may not have an ax to grind — but they can try their hand at throwing one during the BoatHouse Mobile Ax Throwing event. This activity is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden, west of Dodge Auditorium.

Besides the new events, guests can take part in some returning favorites.

Competitors in the BBQ Showdown make hors d’oeuvres, which the public can sample and judge, selecting their favorite, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden. The cost is $10 per person to participate in the hors d’oeuvres sampling.

Praest sampled hors d’oeurves last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They were so awesome,” she said. “They’re the best hors d’oeuvres you’ll ever have.”

Another popular returning event is the “Show and Shine Car Show” set from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Dodge. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Participants can bring any type of vehicle such as cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

When they register their vehicle, participants receive a $10 ticket to the pulled pork supper, scheduled between 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Dodge Auditorium basement.