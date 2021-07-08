Dodge Daze set July 9-11

Some new events are coming to a longtime tradition in Dodge.
The annual Dodge Daze celebration is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the small community about 35 miles northwest of Fremont.
Communitywide garage sales, a car show, pulled pork meal and live music are all part of the festivities.
Activities begin Friday and include a community meal, provided by Great Plains Communications, from 6-8 p.m. downtown.
First State Bank is hosting an ice cream social, starting at 6 p.m., during Cruise Night, which begins at 7 p.m. This is a time when folks can drive their favorite vehicles up and down Main Street.
Communitywide garage sales are planned throughout the weekend.
New events in 2021 include the Kiddie Tractor Pull, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the tennis court, north of the Dodge gym. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m., for this state-qualifying event.
Also new to the celebration is the NoWear BMX Stunt Bikes event, sponsored by the Dodge Community Foundation. The free event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, east of the sand volleyball courts.
“They do flips. They have huge ramps they bring out. They’re stunt bike riders. It’s cool,” said Jenny Praest, Dodge Daze event co-coordinator.
Folks may not have an ax to grind — but they can try their hand at throwing one during the BoatHouse Mobile Ax Throwing event. This activity is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden, west of Dodge Auditorium.
Besides the new events, guests can take part in some returning favorites.
Competitors in the BBQ Showdown make hors d’oeuvres, which the public can sample and judge, selecting their favorite, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden. The cost is $10 per person to participate in the hors d’oeuvres sampling.
Praest sampled hors d’oeurves last year.
“They were so awesome,” she said. “They’re the best hors d’oeuvres you’ll ever have.”
Another popular returning event is the “Show and Shine Car Show” set from 1-4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Dodge. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Participants can bring any type of vehicle such as cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors.
When they register their vehicle, participants receive a $10 ticket to the pulled pork supper, scheduled between 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Dodge Auditorium basement.
The meal includes sides and a drink. Costs are $10 for attendees ages 13 and older and $5 for those ages 12 and younger. The Happy Accordions group will perform during the meal.
Other events on Saturday include:
- A craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dodge Auditorium.
- Free swimming, 1-7 p.m. at the Dodge Pool.
- Free outdoor kids’ games, 2 p.m. north of the auditorium, near the pool.
The group, Capital Nine, will provide live music from 8 p.m. to midnight west of the auditorium.
Sunday’s events include the pancake breakfast between 8 a.m. and noon in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church basement. This is sponsored by the Howells-Dodge Post Prom Parents. A freewill donation will be accepted.
The Cowpie Open starts at 11 a.m. in the pasture north of the Co-op Supply on Nebraska Highway 91.
Praest invites the public to come to the celebration.
“I hope people come out to Dodge Daze just to see how fun it is here,” Praest said. “We have a lot of great events that we’ve worked hard over the years to improve on and we really want to make it family friendly for everybody. There’s something for the kids, the adults and the older adults. We have something for everyone.”
The Dodge Community Club, Dodge Veterans Club and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring the event.