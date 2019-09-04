Don Bayer isn’t quite sure how it started.
But for five decades, folks in Dodge have enjoyed a demolition derby.
This Sunday marks a special anniversary and the public is invited to the 50th Annual Dodge Demolition Derby.
The event starts at 1 p.m. Sunday in an arena made especially for that day on the southeast end of the town.
General admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and youth from kindergarten through eighth grade. Children ages 5 and younger get in free.
The cost is $35 for a car and driver in an event filled with smash ’em up fun.
Concessions will be sold as well. The concessions include hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, meat and cheesy nachos, snow cones, pop and water.
Bayer, who is president of the Dodge Chamber of Commerce, estimates that between 500 and 1,000 people attend the annual event.
That means the town of 600 could almost double in size.
And Bayer isn’t sure, but he thinks this just may be the longest running derby in Nebraska – and maybe even in the United States.
How it started is in question, but Bayer has a hunch.
“My guess is that a bunch of guys sat down one day and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got some cars. Let’s crash ’em up,’ and it’s just been going ever since,” he said.
Bayer hopes that more than 60 drivers will compete in the event.
The event will include: the Full Weld; Limited Weld; and ’90s and Newer classes. Men and women can compete in these events.
Cash prizes will be awarded. There also will be the Mad Dog trophies and cash prizes, awarded to the most aggressive drivers in each heat.
There’s also a Powder Puff heat competition strictly for women. Women who want to compete can drive any cars that can still run after the other heats.
Competitors in the Powder Puff heat don’t receive a Mad Dog trophy.
The event also will include a Power Wheel Derby. In this class, children ages 4 through 10 compete in small electric cars.
“They don’t really smash them up,” Bayer said. “They run into each other, but what we do is tie balloons on the corners (of the cars) and they pop the balloons. We run that for 10 minutes and then we shut it down and give them a little prize to the concession stand to get some pop or candy.”
The derby also has a Mystery Heat. This class has about pre-selected 10 drivers. The drivers all might bring vans or pickups or something else to compete.
But what they bring is a mystery until they come to the event.
Bayer hopes area residents will attend the derby.
“It’s a fun afternoon and if people like to see junk being created, this is where it’s at,” he said.
T-shirts commemorating the 50th anniversary are being sold.
“Our slogan on there is, ‘Creating junk for 50 years,’” he said.
Bayer also noted that no major accidents have ever occurred, adding: “It’s been a good, safe derby.”