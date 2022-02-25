Dodge sees more resignations in county roles.

During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, the board received a letter from Ed Faltin, member of the Dodge County Veterans Service Committee and Korean War veteran, who stated that he is officially resigning from the Veterans Service Committee.

“It was a great honor to serve the veterans of Dodge County over the past many years,” Faltin wrote in his resignation letter.

“We greatly appreciate his years of service, and we’ll go forward to find a good replacement,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel.

Faltin will finish his term, and leave the position in late June.

This marks the fourth retirement or resignation from roles within Dodge County in the past three months.

In early December, Dodge County Sheriff Steven Hespen officially announced his retirement, and at the end of January, Hepsen was replaced by then Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds.

Hespen had been with Dodge County Sheriff’s Department for almost 35 years, and served as the county’s sheriff for 15 of those years

In Early February, County Attorney Paul Vaughan announced his retirement.

Vaughan served as county attorney in Dodge County from 2001 to 2011.In 2011, he received a judicial appointment from then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

He returned as a deputy county attorney in 2019. His retirement will take place officially at the end of business on March 4.

On Feb. 14, County Clerk Fred Mytty announced he would not be running for re-election.

Mytty stated in a press release that he is “still relatively healthy but thought it is time to call it quits.”

Mytty offers his full support of Deputy Clerk Micki Gilfry and the rest of his staff who “will continue excellent service to Dodge County citizens and help the county board to decide the future of Dodge County with the opportunities and challenges facing the county.”

Besides Sheriff Reynolds, no specific individual is slated to replace those who have retired, resigned or are not seeking re-election.

Currently, only Richard Register of Fremont has filed to run for Dodge County attorney.

