 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Dodge Volunteer Fire Department plans pancake feed

  • 0
Local News

The Dodge Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Dodge Fire Station.

Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.

The event also will include Smokey Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, and drawings for prizes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

American tourist destroys sculptures in the Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News