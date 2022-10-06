Dodge Volunteer Fire Department plans pancake feed

The Dodge Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Dodge Fire Station.
Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.
The event also will include Smokey Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, and drawings for prizes.
