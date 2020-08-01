Dog show produces memories

Catharyn enjoys participating in the dog show.

“I think it makes Lilly look really pretty when we show and she loves it,” Catharyn said. “She has fun and she’s always whining when we get to the show. She’s so excited.”

And the pup made several of what Catharyn’s mom, Liz, described as kangaroo jumps before the competition.

Initially, Lilly would jump she was fed, Liz said.

Catharyn’s brother, Kaleb Ream, 11, then actually taught Lilly to jump like she did on Friday — straight up in the air.

Meanwhile, Hilbers hovered over paperwork, greeted competitors and talked to show judge Tasia Weiland of Herman.

As a youth, Hilbers showed dogs, cats and rabbits in 4-H. She later served as a judge at county fairs across the state.

She was asked to judge the dog show for the Dodge County Fair.

Then she was asked to run the dog show.

She’s enjoyed it.

“I love doing it — helping the kids and being with the dogs,” Hilbers said.

She recalled how her interest began.