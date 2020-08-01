Dog show produces memories

You never forget your first show dog.
For Martha Hilbers, it was a dog named Taffy. The Hooper woman was still in grade school when her parents got her the little Shetland sheep dog.
“I was so excited and anxious to start working with her,” she said.
Only a couple years old, Taffy already had endured a rough past. She’d come from a place where a neighbor had picked on the little dog and threw balls at her.
“She was scared of men, mainly,” Hilbers remembered.
But Hilbers kept working with the timid animal, taking her to parks and dog shows.
“She eventually came out of it and I won my first showmanship class with her. She was a good dog,” Hilbers said.
Years later, Hilbers was at a show again — this time as superintendent of the dog show at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
A small group of dog owners and their canines waited patiently before for the show started Friday afternoon.
Among the competitors was Catharyn Mahon, 14, of Fremont and her yellow Labrador retriever, Lilly.
The 4-year-old dog eagerly jumped high for a treat before the competition. Later, Catharyn demonstrated how Lilly could jump over a hurdle or make her way through a colorful cloth tube on the agility course.
Catharyn enjoys participating in the dog show.
“I think it makes Lilly look really pretty when we show and she loves it,” Catharyn said. “She has fun and she’s always whining when we get to the show. She’s so excited.”
And the pup made several of what Catharyn’s mom, Liz, described as kangaroo jumps before the competition.
Initially, Lilly would jump she was fed, Liz said.
Catharyn’s brother, Kaleb Ream, 11, then actually taught Lilly to jump like she did on Friday — straight up in the air.
Meanwhile, Hilbers hovered over paperwork, greeted competitors and talked to show judge Tasia Weiland of Herman.
As a youth, Hilbers showed dogs, cats and rabbits in 4-H. She later served as a judge at county fairs across the state.
She was asked to judge the dog show for the Dodge County Fair.
Then she was asked to run the dog show.
She’s enjoyed it.
“I love doing it — helping the kids and being with the dogs,” Hilbers said.
She recalled how her interest began.
Hilbers had been anxious to be involved in 4-H after seeing her older sister, Nancy, participate. She was eager to train Taffy and, even years later, is happy that she was able to help the pup with a tough past.
“She trusted me enough that we were able to overcome her fear of men and people being mean to her,” Hilbers said.
Taffy wouldn’t be Hilbers’ last dog.
Hilber’s parents bought two sibling Shelties. Hilbers got a Sheltie named Misty and her sister got one named Zach. They showed the dogs at the Cuming County Fair.
“She was very smart,” Hilbers said of Misty. “I could teach her almost anything.”
Hilbers couldn’t get Misty to retrieve a ball. After all, Shelties are herding dogs, but Hilbers and Misty earned Reserve Grand Champion honors in obedience at the Nebraska State Fair in 1999. Misty lived to be 15 years old.
On Friday, the Hilbers’ children Klayton, 15, Chaise, 12, and Raelin, 8, were getting ready to participate in the dog show with their German shorthaired pointers.
Hilbers explained that her husband, Greg, likes to hunt so that played a factor in choosing what type of dogs to get.
Klayton likes 4-H.
“It teaches you good leadership skills and how to have patience with animals, because they don’t always listen to you,” he said.
But when Klayton calmly told his dog, Jade, to sit, the canine readily obeyed.
Martha Hilbers believes youth can learn a lot from showing animals.
“They learn to respect their animals and other people — like the judges,” she said. “They’ve got to talk to them (judges) and listen to them.”
Hilbers also believes 4-H’ers get to meet and make new friends through the organization and its events.
She smiles when thinking how she taught her friend Angela Paeper Sanderson of Thurston how to show animals. They’d end up competing against each other at the fair, but Hilbers noted that it was friendly competition.
Before Friday’s competition, Hilbers’ mom, Sue Leimer of Uehling, helped set up the agility course, making the dog show a three-generation family event.
And for Hilbers, it all started with a shy Sheltie named Taffy.
