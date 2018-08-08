Every dog has its day—and for Fremont’s pups, that day is Aug. 12.
The City of Fremont is hosting its annual Doggie Dip at the Splash Station on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. For that hour, the water park is open exclusively to Fremonters’ furry friends.
“We’ll have our guards there, but really it’s not for kids or adults to be in the water with the dogs—it’s more just for the dogs to have the opportunity to get in the water and that kind of deal,” said Nathan Schwanke, Fremont’s Recreation Superintendent.
It costs $5 per dog, and all proceeds go to the Dodge County Humane Society. All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccinations. Only dogs with Fremont residents as owners are allowed and the dog must have a city of Fremont license.
“We just like having the ability to help other organizations here in town,” Schwanke said. “Something like this is super easy for us to do. It’s fun for everybody. We have some of our guards that will bring their dogs.”
During the Doggie Dip, none of the slides or other features of the park will be turned on, Schwanke said.
“It’s just going to be mainly the zero-depth entry,” he said. “It’s the last thing we do before we close for the season.”
Organizers reserve the right to ask dogs and their owners to leave, and there are no refunds.
All dogs must enter and leave the park on a leash.
Owners are required to pick up after their dogs, and in past years, have been very cooperative in doing so, Schwanke said. And the hour-long dog takeover doesn’t usually pose any additional clean-up challenges, Schwanke said, especially since the Doggie Dip closes out the Splash Station’s season.
“It’s only an hour, so it’s not too terrible,” he said. “It’s the last thing we do for the season; there’s no other people that will be in the pool going forward, so it’s pretty easy to clean up after.”