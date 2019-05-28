Bark For Life, an event sponsored by the American Cancer Society, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clemmons Park in Fremont.
Prizes will be given for the best-dressed dog, dog and owner look-alike and best dog trick. The event includes a ceremonial walk, contests, pet blessings and more. Registration will be at 10:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
The registration fee with a T-shirt is $30 per dog ($20 for each additional dog). The fee without a T-shirt is $20 per dog ($10 for each additional dog).
The registration fees include a pet bandana, treats, clean-up bags and one ticket for a chance to win a gift basket.
All pets must be on a leash. Be prepared to clean up after your pets. Water will be provided.