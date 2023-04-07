The poor guy was just trying to help.

My daughter-in-law, Rachel, and I were on a trip when we came to a flooded street. It had rained the night before, leaving a big pool of water at the bottom of the sloping roadway.

Four guys stood to the left of the huge puddle, but another man with a 5-gallon bucket was right in the middle of it. The guy was hurriedly scooping up water from the puddle and tossing it to his left.

There was just one problem.

The guy wasn’t looking where he was throwing the water. The tossed water was splashing against a sloping concrete wall and rolling right back into the puddle.

“I don’t think that’s going to help,” said one of our friends in the car.

Rachel and I burst out laughing. We were laughing at our pal’s comment, not the water-scooping guy.

But it made me think.

The well-meaning worker was single-handedly trying to alleviate a water problem in his own strength.

From a distance, we could see it wasn’t working.

Yet are we any different?

How many times do we try to do things in our own strength, will power and knowledge?

And how often do we embark on a project — and get knee-deep into it — before we ask God for help?

I’ve done it a lot.

Honestly, I was trying hard to think of a column this week, before I stopped and asked the Holy Spirit to help me.

I started thinking about Bible-times people, who seemed to try to accomplish tasks in their own strength, then realized they needed to rely on the Lord.

Maybe because Easter is fast-approaching, my thoughts have turned to one of Christ’s disciples, named Peter.

It’s the night before Jesus will die on the cross and he’s been telling his disciples of his impending death. After they share a last supper together, they head to the Mount of Olives.

Jesus says they’ll all fall away from him, but after he’s raised up, he’ll go before them to Galilee.

That’s when Peter pipes up.

“Though they all fall away because of you, I will never fall away,” Peter says.

But Jesus knows what will happen.

“Truly, I tell you, this very night, before the rooster crows, you will deny me three times,” Jesus says.

Peter’s not persuaded.

“Even if I must die with you, I will not deny you,” Peter says.

All the other disciples say the same.

I’m sure they had good intentions.

And aren’t we like them?

Don’t we want to be brave? Don’t we want to be the person who disarms the bad guy or stands up to the bully?

I think Peter tries to be brave after the group goes to the Garden of Gethsemane. When a crowd armed with swords and clubs comes to the garden, Peter pulls out a sword and cuts off the right ear of a man named Malchus.

Jesus tells Peter to put away the sword and then heals the man’s ear.

Stop a minute.

Why didn’t that miracle give the mob reason to pause?

Was it too dark for them to see what happened? Or were they just so determined to arrest the carpenter from Nazareth that they didn’t care?

Whatever the case, Jesus is taken away and the Scriptures say everyone flees.

They must have been so scared.

In the book of Mark, we even read that one man, wearing nothing but a linen garment, was following Jesus. But when he was seized, he fled naked, leaving his garment behind. Bible scholars believe that man was the writer of the Gospel of Mark.

Later, we learn that Peter follows Jesus at a distance. But when asked if he’s part of Christ’s group of followers, Peter denies — three times — ever knowing him—just like Jesus said he would.

And a rooster crows.

Jesus turns and looks straight at Peter who remembers what Christ said earlier.

Peter weeps bitterly.

I’m sure Peter and the other disciples wanted to do better, but were they depending on their own strength to be brave? To do the right thing? To stand firm in the face of danger?

Who could blame them?

I’m sure that angry mob would have struck terror in my heart, too.

Maybe that’s why we must constantly pray to God, asking for his help, comfort, strength, wisdom, peace, guidance and courage.

We live in a nation where people often pride themselves on their self-sufficiency, self-reliance and self-determination.

It’s good to have goals and discipline, but our own human strength only takes us so far.

As Christians, we know Jesus died a brutal, excruciatingly painful death on a cross to pay for our sins and then rose from the dead.

It’s why we celebrate Easter. We believe Christ paid for our sins so those who believe in him can go to heaven and be with him forever.

What happened to Peter?

Christ forgave him and Peter became an Apostle. And if you turn to the book of Acts in the Bible, you can read about Peter and other disciples receiving what’s known as the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

At this point, the disciples — including Peter — are all together in a house, when suddenly there’s a sound like a mighty, rushing wind, which fills the entire place. Divided tongues of fire appear and rest on each one of them. They’re filled with the Holy Spirit and begin to speak in other languages.

Some folks who hear them are amazed, while others accuse the disciples of drinking.

Peter stands — not shrinks away — with the other 11 disciples and sets the record straight.

He says they’re not drunk. It’s only 9 a.m.

Then he preaches an incredible, Holy Spirit-fueled sermon and 3,000 people give their lives to Christ.

Peter will speak again in the temple in a place called Solomon’s Portico and about 5,000 men are saved.

I don’t believe Peter was relying on his own strength and wisdom when he spoke.

Instead, I believe he was depending on the Holy Spirit.

We, too, can have that help from the Holy Spirit, who is our guide, comforter and advocate.

I believe he directs us on the paths to take in life and gives us the strength to travel them. I ask for help all the time.

Life can be tiring, discouraging and scary, but as we rely on God, I believe he can get us through all the seasons of our lives.

I don’t know how long that guy kept trying to scoop up the water and I hope I remember him the next time I’m struggling to do something in my own strength.

Our God is a creative problem-solver, who can help us through all the goofy, watery situations in life.

And who can help us keep our shoes a little drier, too.