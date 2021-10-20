Domestic violence vigil will be Thursday at Midland University

On Thursday, The Bridge will host a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about domestic violence at Midland University.

Suzanne Smith, the executive director for The Bridge, believes this is just one step in addressing major issues throughout the Dodge County area and beyond.

“It is vitally important that we bring awareness, because people need to know that help is out there,” Smith said.

The vigil, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will take place inside the Olson Student Center on Midland University’s campus. Smith said the bulk of the vigil will be from two main testimonies.

The first will be from Stacy Lichtenberg, a community speaker and community education coordinator for The Bridge.

The final speaker will be the vigil’s survivor speaker, who will remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

Both speakers will cover important talking points about domestic violence like where to turn to when placed in an abusive or violent situation and experiences from their own lives with which others might emphasize.

Smith mentions how turning out for this vigil will be beneficial for the community as a whole.

“We want the community involved. Everyone has the ability to be an outlet for those in need. People can be a friend and an ally. That’s what this is all about,” Smith said.

The event will also have the Fremont Middle School’s Choir attending. The choir will sing in between speakers throughout the program.

Smith urges advocates and victims to attend.

