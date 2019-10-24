Amy Roberts is encouraging members of the public to get their flu shots.
Roberts is the disease surveillance coordinator and health educator for the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“It is important to get your flu shot as soon as possible as it takes two weeks for your body to develop antibodies to fully protect you against the flu,” Roberts said. “We have already started to see cases of influenza in our area.”
Three Rivers urges everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot.
Seasonal flu activity typically starts as early as October and can continue as late as May.
So it’s recommended that everyone get a flu vaccine by the end of October to be protected before flu activity increases.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, Three Rivers received reports of 353 lab-confirmed cases in influenza.
In addition, two influenza-associated deaths were reported in the district’s counties of Dodge, Saunders and Washington.
“Getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu and protect yourself and others from serious complications,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director, in a prepared statement.
Area residents may contact their healthcare provider to check for availability.
They also may contact Three Rivers at 402-727-5396.
Those who develop flu-like symptoms and are concerned about illness — especially people at high risk for complications of the flu — should consult their healthcare provider.
Good health habits and simple hygiene practices can help prevent the flu and other illnesses such as the common cold.
Those practices include:
Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if possible.
Keep your distance from others when you are sick to protect them from becoming infected.
Stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick to help prevent others from catching your illness.
Cough and sneeze into an elbow or tissue instead of hands to help prevent the spread of germs to others.
Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs often are spread when you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
