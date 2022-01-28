Don’t Stress The Dress returns for the 13th year.

Don’t Stress the Dress returns Feb. 20 for another year of dress giveaways.

A charitable women’s gown organization, Don’t Stress the Dress, is based in Oakland and focuses on getting girls gowned up for prom.

The event will start at 1 p.m., on the second floor of the Rennerfeldt Financial Bank in Oakland.

“This is a one-day event where we give prom dresses away, free of charge,” Shara Johnson, the nicknamed “Prom Dress Fairy Godmother” for the organization.

Johnson told how the organization first started and how anyone can apply.

“I’m a teacher,” Johnson said. “The reason I started it was I had a student whose parents were getting divorced and she didn’t think it was an appropriate time to ask her parents to get her a prom dress.”

Johnson said the event isn’t need-based.

“We never ask for income or anything like that, we just want everyone to feel comfortable,” she said. “We are full though every single year. I always have a waiting list so we can accommodate pretty much everybody.”

Johnson said the organization relies not just on individuals donating their old dresses and gowns, but on financial donations as well.

“We do a lot of fundraising like basket-bashes, dunk takes, name it, I have done it,” she said. “We work off our donations first. The money that we raise goes to pay for dry cleaning. We also typically use monetary donations to find dresses in sizes we might not have enough of.”

It’s difficult to find plus-size gowns.

“They are really hard to come by along with the really little sizes like size 1s and 2s,” Johnson said.

Don’t Stress the Dress also relies on community businesses to meet their needs.

“EVEREVE, which is a store in Omaha, donated to us all of their old mannequins so there are mannequins everywhere now,” she said.

The organization works with Dave’s Dry Cleaning in West Point.

“He does all of our dry cleaning, gives us price cuts and is really helpful,” Johnson said. “Our bank is great, too, because they let us keep the second floor. It’s all decorated with pink, zebra patterns and mannequins. Twelve dressing rooms, too. It’s a really fun space.”

Johnson points out that the need for these dresses is incredibly apparent, but assures that most people will at least get a chance.

“Every year, we open up our application online,” she said. “It has been open this year since Jan. 2 and is available at DontStressTheDress.org. It is usually full within a few days, it’s full now but we are going to try to accommodate everyone.”

She told how the process works.

“The girls will sign up on that webpage and I get back to them and give them an appointment time,” Johnson said. “Everybody gets an appointment time and a personal shopper once you get here so they can help people find a dress. We also have jewelry and shoes at the event as well.”

Johnson said they serve up to 150 girls a year during this event with a stock of about 500 dresses.

With styles coming in and out of fashion, some dresses that reach the end of their lifespan in terms of style don’t end up in the trash, but are donated to schools for use in play productions.

The event takes place during a specified time.

“We do our event on a Sunday so as not to compete with sporting events,” she said. “We don’t want to interfere with the church either so it starts at about 1 p.m. We’ll accommodate eight girls an hour and we’ll keep that pace ’til about 9 or 10 at night.”

Those wanting a dress may apply on the organization’s website.

“We are going to try and accommodate as many girls as we can, and we always do,” she said.

Johnson works in Fremont so people wishing to donate dresses may call her.

“We’ll take long dresses,” Johnson said. “I like to say dresses in a style of the past five years, because we get stuff sometimes from like 1982 and no kid wants to wear that. We’ll also take accessories and shoes and obviously monetary donations would also be helpful for dry cleaning, new dresses and feeding volunteers.”

To apply for the waiting list for Don’t Stress the Dress, go to DontStressTheDress.org. Those with a dress or a monetary donation to give to this event, may reach out to Johnson at dontstressthedress@gmail.com or call her at 402-380-1156.

