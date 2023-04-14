A Go Fund Me account has been established for a Saunders County deputy and his wife who were in a head-on collision on April 9.

Deputy Tom Janecek and his wife, Angela, were in an accident outside of Missouri Valley, Iowa, said Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg in a press releases.

The accident could be due to a possibly impaired driver that crossed into their lane of travel. Lichtenberg said the Iowa State Patrol handled the accident and is investigating.

Both of the Janeceks were airlifted by medical helicopter. Tom Janecek was taken to Nebraska Medicine Hospital and Angela to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy Hospital with critical injuries that will require several surgeries, the news release stated.

The Janeceks’ family has set up a “Go Fund Me” site through which donations can be made to help to pay monthly bills and expenses going forward. The link to that site is https://gofund.me/bf85ee94

Janecek has been with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, working as a road deputy and DARE officer for the schools in Saunders County. Angela has been in the nursing field for 19 years and also promotes suicide awareness and prevention.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to donate to the Go Fund Me page and keep both the Janeceks in their thoughts and prayers.