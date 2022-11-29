Donations sought for wreaths for veterans' graves

The national effort to honor deceased military veterans by placing a wreath at their grave site has hit a major roadblock in Fremont.

As of Nov. 29, only 40% of the estimated more than 2,200 veteran graves will be able to be decorated with a wreath, said Col. Steve Kuddes, the project officer for the Fremont Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron.

Kuddes said donations from sponsors have reached the lowest point in his memory, as both individuals, families and area businesses are just not donating the $15 to sponsor one wreath.

“It is the (bad) economy that is doing it. Some corporations just couldn’t do anything. With employee job cuts and reduced hours, they just didn’t think it was right,” Kuddes explained. “The individuals and even family members of veterans, they are not sponsoring wreaths like they were in the past.”

With only an estimated 40% of veteran graves expected to get a wreath as of the last week of November, Kuddes said he and other former military officials in the city and Dodge County are pleading with local individuals and business owners to make a sponsorship donation of at least $15.

The deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 5, and Kuddes said the donations at this time can only be done online due to timing needs in acquiring the wreaths and having them delivered from Massachusetts.

In the past, many more businesses donated money, Kuddes said.

This year, though, only three major donors stepped up: the Debbie Durham Family Foundation; RTG Medical; and Kiel’s Barbershop. He said as per past years, the Fremont Contract Carriers trucking company will transport the wreaths from Massachusetts to Fremont for free as the company has done for decades.

The wreaths will be placed at grave sites on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until each wreath has been placed.

Kuddes explained that during the event, members of the Fremont Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol and an honor squad will place wreaths at grave sites, followed by the person stating the deceased veteran’s full name.

“(We say their name) so they are never forgotten,” Kuddes explained. “There is an old military tradition, that person dies twice in their life, once when you take your last breath and then the last time your name is spoken. If you keep saying their name, they never die and are always remembered.”

Kuddes said according to statistics kept by local veteran’s organizations, there are more than 2,200 military veterans buried in Memorial Cemetery – about 200 of which are former National Guard or Reservists who do not get an official “veteran” headstone.

There are also an estimated more than 1,000 former military members buried in Cavalry Cemetery, and another estimated 400 buried in Ridge Cemetery. The Wreaths Across American project will only be placing wreaths at veteran graves in Memorial Cemetery, he added.

Recognizing veterans in the community, whether they are still alive or now deceased, is important for the community, Kuddes added.

A U.S. Air Force veteran himself, he said he works “all year long” on the Wreaths Across America project to make it a success. He is now in his 12th year as the project manager for Fremont.

The wreaths have special meaning, and are high quality he added.

“These are real balsam fir wreaths,” he noted. “It is the same exact wreath that goes onto the graves at Arlington National Cemetery.”