Kim Whitemore engaged in some cheery chitchat with Christa Bloomquist on Tuesday afternoon.
The two were at the American Red blood drive at Christensen Field. Whitemore, who lives in Fremont, was a donor and Bloomquist was the collections technician.
Barb Busche of Fremont, volunteer coordinator, said 62 people donated blood on Monday and 34 had donated as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The drive was scheduled to last until 4:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club members helped recruit some of the donors, Busche said.
Blood donations are needed by cancer patients along with those who been in an accident or who’ve had surgery. Red Cross statistics long have noted that one donation can save up to three lives.
Busche said she typically sees more donors at a drive at Christensen Field, but there have been several smaller drives.
The next blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baker’s grocery store in Fremont.
Busche said the next blood drive at Fremont Mall will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8. It will take place next to the Gordman’s store inside the mall.
“We need people to donate,” Busche said.
During the drive at Christensen Field, Whitemore talked about her donating.
“A couple years ago, it was my New Year’s resolution to donate as often as possible,” Whitemore said. “It’s a work in progress.”
Whitemore noted why she donates.
“It’s something I can do for somebody else,” she said.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.