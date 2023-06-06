An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Milady Coffeehouse’s East Wing Venue in downtown Fremont.
To schedule an appointment, contact Mary Glowacki at 402-512-3459 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Milady.
Presenting donors will receive $2 off a beverage of choice the day of the blood drive. Blood donors in June also will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
