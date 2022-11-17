 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't Stress the Dress prom dress liquidation event to feature dresses for $25 to $50

Don’t Stress the Dress will be having a prom dress liquidation event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 212 N. Oakland Ave. in Oakland.

The organizers of Don’t Street the Dress will no longer be holding their annual events.

Over 300 prom dresses will be available to choose from the liquidation event. Many of the dresses are new with tags.

Cost of the dresses will range from $25 to $50 per dress. Proceeds will be donated to a local food bank.

