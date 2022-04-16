Dorsey: Well water testing kits available from UNL

Access to safe and reliable drinking water is extremely important to human health. Fortunately, residents of Nebraska benefit from having plentiful surface water and large stores of groundwater that are replenished from precipitation. However, these sources of water are also easily contaminated and can become unsafe.

To better understand the status of water quality throughout the state, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln launched a citizen science project beginning in 2018 to measure contamination in groundwater, rivers, and streams in agricultural areas. The project is led by Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, professor of civil and environmental engineering, and relies on participation from homeowners, landowners, and other interested parties across the state.

“We have great water testing programs through local NRDs (Natural Resource Districts) and the NDEE (Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy),” Bartelt-Hunt said, “but they can’t really test all the water all the time.” This is where citizen scientists can step in.

Citizen science is not a new practice. Many notable scientific discoveries have been made by individuals who had little or no formal training in the sciences. Benjamin Franklin, who only attended school until he was 10 years old, is a noteworthy example of a citizen scientist who contributed greatly to the understanding of electricity. Today, citizen science projects, like the water quality project organized by Bartelt-Hunt, allow everyone to participate in advancing scientific understanding.

To participate in the project, those interested can visit the Water Quality and Citizen Scientist website, where they can request sampling kits. The kits will be sent at no charge to participants, and consist of test strips for nitrate, nitrite, and phosphate— common nutrients found in agricultural fertilizers. Evidence of these nutrients in water suggest that they may be washing out of fields and into surface water or leaching through the soil and into the groundwater, where they can affect human and animal health.

Participants are asked to conduct their tests between the time periods of May 1-31 and again between September 1-30. This helps standardize the results and provides an opportunity to monitor how changes in precipitation between spring and fall affect nutrients found in water.

Performing the tests takes a matter of minutes, and results are recorded on a sheet included in the kit and mailed back to the university or entered directly on an online form. Bartelt-Hunt’s team then enters the results in an anonymized database that is accessible to the public.

While this is a great opportunity for landowners and homeowners to gain a better understanding of their water, this is also an opportunity to engage classrooms in citizen science, “Students can test surface water near their homes or maybe take [the test kits] home if they have a private well,” said Bartelt-Hunt. Lessons can be built around understanding different types of water, sources of pollution, water sampling methods, and data analysis.

Kathleen Cue is an ISA & TRAQ Certified Arborist and a Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator for Dodge County. She can be reached at: 1206 West 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025-2504; (402) 727-2775; or kcue2@unl.edu.

