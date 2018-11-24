The Nebraska Department of Transportation is hosting its second public Open House to address the southeast Beltway project, slated to begin construction in 2020.
The open house will take place on Dec. 4 at the Fremont Learning Center Lenihan Gym at 130 E 9th Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The southeast beltway project will be a four-lane divided expressway that will create a high-speed beltway around the southeast side of Fremont. It aims to help improve traffic flow and direct truck traffic out of downtown Fremont, especially as the city is poised to grow behind the incoming Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry chicken plant.
The project aims to improve local access and connectivity between U.S. Highways 77, 275 and 30. It will feature bridges at the BNSF Railway; near the Union Pacific Railroad and Old Highway 275; and the U.S. 77 and U.S. 275 interchange. It is expected to add local road connections at Broad Street, Downing Street, Old Highway 275 and Old Highway 8.
The first open house took place in July, at which point the Nebraska Department of Transportation began taking public opinion on the initial designs of the project. The upcoming open house will unveil some of the proposed changes that were driven by public feed back.
Among those changes are the addition of roundabout intersections at Downing Street and the U.S. 275 interchange ramp terminals. Another local road connection with Yager Road has also been removed.
A proposed roundabout at U.S. Highway 77 will remain in the plan despite previous concern from residents of the private lake community of Dove’s Cove, who feared that the roundabout would be built essentially on the community’s gated entrance. Among other things, the residents were concerned that the roundabout could lead to noise from increased truck traffic, lead to the removal of trees and wildlife and could lead to drivers making wrong turns into the private community.
During a September meeting, the DOT did not change the location of the roundabout but agreed to incorporate a “hammer-head” design to serve as a turnaround for drivers who may accidentally turn onto the road that leads into the community, in order to lessen the impact.
The state project costs $43 million, but the city of Fremont has offered to pay up to $20 million in order to expedite it. Originally scheduled to begin construction in 2024, it’s now expected to be open to traffic in 2021.
At the Dec. 4 meeting, DOT personnel will be on hand to answer questions. The project is still in its design phase and is still collecting public input.
For more information, click on “Fremont Southeast Beltway” at http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/.