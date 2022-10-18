Downtown busy with artists, food vendors and families on Saturday

For more than 33 years, Wendy Brenner taught math and Spanish at Fremont High School.

On Saturday, Brenner had another classroom of sorts in the Lofts at 505 Building, where she told shoppers and browsers how she uses cast iron to create works of art – both unique and functional.

Brenner was among more than 60 local and regional artists taking part in the first-ever Fremont Gallery Walk. MainStreet of Fremont hosted the event in which artists, writers and performers showcased their work inside about 30 downtown businesses.

Downtown Fremont was a busy place Saturday as people meandered up and down the streets, visiting local businesses, viewing artwork and performances, and munching on free treats.

At the same time, the Fremont Downtown Development Group hosted its Fifth Annual Fall Festival.

Food trucks lined one street where visitors could buy Hispanic, Greek or other types of food, along with shaved ice, and eat it under the shade of a nearby tent.

Children had a chance to ride a pony. Guests of all ages watched a martial arts demonstration by Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch. Later in the day, the public could join the Farm to Table Community Dinner and hear music during “The Wildwoods” concert.

During the gallery walk, attendees received maps listing the businesses and featured artists.

Participants could meet the artists and buy artwork. Attendees could earn a free beverage if they visited 10 locations and had the businesses mark off their location on the map.

Becky Novacek Photography, 542 N. Main St., was among participating businesses.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for artists to show their work and for people to come up and see my studio,” Novacek said.

Novacek hosted Fremonters Jamie and Donna Meyer of 2JEM Reclaimed Wood. Jamie Meyer makes furniture and home décor. Novacek also hosted landscape painter Denise Levy of Omaha and Becky Kinloch of Cedar Bluffs, who displayed her pottery.

“I know all of these artists and have admired their work, so I invited them to show what they do,” Novacek said.

Novacek appreciates the gallery walk.

“I think it is a great opportunity for people to see what Fremont has downtown and to experience the vibrancy that’s come back to our downtown,” she said. “I want people to be able to enjoy the historic charm of our downtown.”

Visitors to Novacek’s studio could munch on grapes or bruschetta while viewing her photos and the artists’ works.

Down the street, Omaha artist Carol Rich was displaying her oil, alcohol ink, and watercolor paintings in the Lofts at 505 building.

“I have too many paintings and not enough walls,” Rich said, smiling while telling, in part, why she participated.

By late morning, Rich was already pleased with her sales.

“I’ve sold one original and several prints,” she said.

Guests wove their way in and out of displays by different artists in the building.

Former FHS students recognized Brenner, who stayed busy telling people about her artwork.

Brenner cleans antique (100 years or older) and vintage (less old) cast iron pieces, which she uses to make items.

She added a cast iron door to a wooden table. The door opens to a cupboard inside the table. The table lid lifts and can be removed.

Brenner showed a wooden caddy with a handle made from a decorative piece on an antique pot-bellied stove.

She refurbished a grain drill (pre-1911), which became the handle for a small beer caddy.

Brenner’s trek into artwork came naturally. Her dad was a carpenter.

“My mom did every craft that came by,” said Brenner, now of Omaha.

Brenner has long made artwork, but began working with cast iron about seven years ago.

“I started finding antiques and there was a man at an antique show who cleaned up cast iron, who told me how to do it – so I tried it and I loved it,” Brenner said.

She adds the cast iron to a usable piece, thus making functional art.

Brenner also makes origami trees, some of which are made from recycled Christmas cards.

Both Brenner and Rich took part in the event after being invited by friend Katy Jones, assistant professor of art and design at Midland University.

Jones got the idea for a gallery walk from an event in Hays, Kansas, where she attended graduate school. She said Hays is similar in size to Fremont.

“They have four gallery walks a year. It is an event that people look forward to,” Jones said.

Jones shared the idea with Melissa Powell, executive director for MainStreet; Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce; and Sam Heineman, real estate agent for Dodge County Realty.

“They have been the best advocates and supporters of this event and they share the passion to bring this alive within the community,” Jones said.

Jones, who hopes another gallery walk will take place next spring, sees the benefit of linking artists with businesses.

“We want a place where we can create a partnership for our artists to thrive, but also our local businesses to thrive as well, because we have a magnificent downtown,” Jones said. “We have so much to offer.”

Jones cites the benefit for artists.

“It’s a free place to show their artwork,” Jones said. “So often, commercial galleries will take a percentage of what the artist makes.”

At the same time, the event creates more awareness of the businesses, which can benefit from the increased foot traffic downtown.

Jones said someone who might not typically go into a certain business, now has a cultural reason to go into that store.

“It’s a phenomenal networking opportunity for businesses and artists, alike,” Jones said.

The weekend events were a collaboration between Midland, Fremont Area Art Association, MainStreet of Fremont and Fremont Downtown Development Group, said Glen Ellis, FDDG chairman.

Ellis said the downtown development group also hosted about 30 to 40 local and area artists who sold their work on Saturday.

In addition, the fall festival included a pancake feed, petting zoo and performances by the Kartwheel Kids.

Ellis said the fall festival was created to spotlight the need for downtown greenspace, where community events can take place.

“The FDDG continues to strive toward the goal of having a downtown park, especially now when there is so much housing development happening downtown,” Ellis said. “The benefits of green space are many, and we hope that through these events the city leadership will also see the benefits.”