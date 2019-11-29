It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Main Street in Fremont.
And the public is invited to participate in MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday.
A host of events are planned throughout the day on Saturday. It’s a day of supporting small businesses, said Cortney Schaefer, MainStreet executive director.
Live musical performances are planned at Krasne’s Home Furnishings. The store at 450 N. Main St., is also the site of the Annual “Festival of Hope Silent Auction,” which benefits The Bridge.
Gallery 92 West (the Fremont Area Art Association), 92 W. Sixth St., will host the grand opening of the Art Emporium — a street level gift shop, which features a variety of artwork for sale.
In the evening, a variety of activities are planned.
“We’ll have a tree-lighting ceremony with the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, along with live reindeer photo opportunities and then from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be free, horse-drawn carriage rides throughout historic downtown Fremont.”
Schaefer hopes the public will attend.
“It’s a day to celebrate our small business owners and to celebrate the uniqueness of our historic downtown Fremont,” she said.
The schedule of events includes:
8-11 a.m.—Milady Coffee House, 105 E. Sixth St., holiday pancakes and sausage, bacon, pancake strips.
9-11 a.m.—Milady Coffee House, 105 E. Sixth St., Breakfast with Santa.
9-1 p.m.—First State Bank & Trust, 225 N. Main St. – holiday cider with cookies or doughnuts.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.—Milady Coffee House, 105 E. Sixth St., Artisan Market.
The following events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, 450 N. Main St., Annual “Festival of Hope Silent Auction” benefitting The Bridge.
- Lou’s Sporting Goods, 523 N. Main St., all-day, Black Friday specials.
- Sampters, 517 N. Main St., holiday treats and in-store specials.
- Park Avenue Antiques, 515 N. Park Ave., all-day specials and refreshments.
10 a.m. to noon—Rejuvenate Day Spa, 529 N. Main St., Suite 3, annual open house specials with giveaways and gift certificates available.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—Fremont Appliance, 517 N. Main St., hot cider and holiday treats with in-store specials.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.—SWS Fashions, 529 N. Main St., Suite 6, open house specials with holiday treats.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.—Second Look, 516 N. Main St., entire store 50% off with holiday treats.
The following events are planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Country Traditions, 330 N. Main St., in-store specials with free holiday ornament (while supplies last).
- Fia + Belle – holiday treats with in-store discount of $10 off every $100 spent.
- Bad Dog Bikes – holiday treats and cider with discounts throughout the store.
The following events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Wise Olde Owle, 439 N. Main St., food and tea samples and discounts all day.
- Precious Treasures, 419 N. Main St., all-day sale event with samples of fudge and wine-a-ritas.
- Nancy’s Boutique, 423 N. Main St., all-day specials with holiday treats.
- Chestnut Market, 141 E. Sixth St., in-store specials with drawings and treats.
- Gallery 92 West/Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St. – Grand opening of Art Emporium, open house with hot cider and cookies.
11 a.m. to noon—Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, 450 N. Main St., The “Happy Player’s” featuring live music in front of store.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.—MainStreet of Fremont, 529 N. Main St., $10 Fremont keepsake ornaments and holiday treats with hot chocolate.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.—Yankee Peddler West, 541 N. Main St., 25th Anniversary happenings with holiday goodies.
12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.—The Gardner, 620 N. H St., deck the halls and warm up with Christmas cheer, old-fashioned Christmas trees available.
1-2 p.m.—Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, 450 N. Main St., The “Happy Player’s” featuring live music in front of store.
1-3 p.m.—Country Traditions, 330 N. Main St., visits with Santa and children will receive a Santa hat (while supplies last).
2-3 p.m.—Precious Treasures, 419 N. Main St., pictures with the Grinch.
4-7 p.m.—Lou’s Sporting Goods, 523 N. Main St., holiday treats with hot apple cider, coffee, crackers, wine and cheese.
These activities are planned from 5-7 p.m.:
- First United Methodist Church, Corner of Fifth and Main streets, warm up with some hot cocoa.
- Abe Krasne’s Home Furnishings, 450 N. Main St., The “Happy Player’s” featuring live music in front of store.
- Gallery 92 West – 92 W. Sixth St., children can enjoy story time, face painting, holiday crafts with Mrs. Claus.
Starts at 5:30 p.m.:
- Tree Light Ceremony with the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Schweser’s parking Lot, northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
- Santa’s live reindeer and photo opportunity.
- Horse-drawn carriage rides through historic downtown Fremont.
Starts at 6 p.m.:
Milady Coffee House – 105 E. Sixth St., live concert.