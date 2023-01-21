Downtown Fremont sees growth in 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with downtown Fremont, you may be surprised.

The healthy Main Street has many options for you to spend your time — from restaurants to cocktail bars and axe throwing — Main Street is an exciting place to be.

“There’s just a little bit of anything that you may be looking for, whether it be home décor or clothing and fun things, … It’s hard to point out, there are so many wonderful things going on downtown,” said Melissa Powell, executive director of MainStreet of Fremont and Business Improvement District (BID).

In 2022, downtown Fremont had bigger than normal growth, Powell said. From restaurants to entertainment, there were a variety of businesses that made their homes in Fremont.

“It’s been really great to see it grow this past year,” Powell said.

There was the expansion of downtown living with the Lofts at 505. After being vacant for 15 years, a group of investors came in and established apartments starting on the second floor, she added.

Another unique business to come to Main Street is Buck’s Axe Throwing. Here patrons can partake in throwing an axe at a target. They also offer a full bar and multiple TVs where they “make sure the game is on.”

New restaurants include Crush Pizza and Alehouse, which is a wonderful new addition, Powell said. A tea shop also opened up on Main Street called Our Specialtea, and Bourbon Trail Lounge, a cocktail bar.

The BID — which includes the building owners who pay taxes that are used to improve things downtown — completed the speaker system project which was a big project for the group.

Businesses already in the area felt growth as well. Smitten + Steel moved into a bigger location. Here, the business has been able to expand its men’s collection. Reinita Restaurant moved into a bigger building and they have an event space in the back of the building. Milady CoffeeHouse also added a new event space, Powell said.

“We’ve had a really good year of growth this year — 2022 was definitely a big year for growth in downtown Fremont,” Powell said. “My main focus for Main Street is to bring awareness to everything we have downtown and it’s making it so much easier for me to be able to say, ‘Look at all these wonderful things that are coming in. How much we’re expanding. How much we have to offer’ that maybe we didn’t have before. Which then gives us the opportunity to offer more events and things.”

This past year downtown events have become more popular as well.

MainStreet Fremont added its Fremont Gallery Walk. During this event, Powell said, businesses participated by opening up space for an artist to showcase their talents. There was a day where patrons could stroll downtown and check out the various businesses and the artists in them.

There were artists of all mediums from spoken word to photography to much more.

“It was a really well attended and really well received event by businesses and the public,” Powell said.

Alongside the new event, community favorites returned and saw good turnout. These included the Fremont Hispanic Festival, Concerts in the Park, Halloween Hysteria and Christmas Walk.

The Hispanic festival was so popular that in 2023, they will be expanding the event from one day to one-and-a-half, Powell said. The event includes a parade, food vendors, music and various entertainment.

Halloween Hysteria was the best attended, Powell said, adding there were about 3,000 people to come through downtown. Law enforcement took part in this event as well which included trick-or-treating at the courthouse and a spooky alley behind it.

During the Christmas Walk, law enforcement were also on hand to show children their vehicles and had a Stuff the Cruiser fundraiser.

“It was definitely a day full of fun events for Christmas,” Powell said, adding there was a flow of folks coming throughout the day for the various events.

There were visits from characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, waffles with Santa, trolley rides with Santa, a live Nativity where attendees could pet the animals, carriage rides and a tree lighting with Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg to name a few happenings.

Events like this are able to happen through the support of the MainStreet of Fremont Board and the community, Powell said.

“I think that’s what makes it special is the community really comes together because they want this to be a great event,” Powell said.

Holding events in downtown not only benefits the community, but the businesses as well due to the added exposure. For example, Powell said, she was told by many business owners that there were great sales on the day of the Christmas Walk. For Halloween Hysteria, she heard a lot of attendees point out businesses they did not know were downtown, saying they would come back later to check things out.

“That’s what we, ideally, want is for people to realize what great things we have here. Between the restaurants and the boutiques that we have and still the antique stores, we still have amazing antique stores downtown, and the different experiences that you can do — it’s a lot easier to come downtown Fremont and experience some of these wonderful things than it is to drive to downtown Omaha,” Powell said. “So we are hoping that people will realize that we’re also a spot that you can really enjoy — either have a night out or a family night — and have a lot of fun.”

The community’s favorite events will return again this year. The feedback from businesses and the community has been positive on all MainStreet of Fremont happenings.

The Fremont Gallery Walk will take place in the spring and the fall this year. The first is set for April 22 and the second date has not been chosen yet but they are looking at September or October.

Concerts in the Park take place 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in June at John C. Fremont Park. Prior to the start of the music, the city’s park and recreation department host kid activities for the younger attendees to enjoy. Food trucks, bouncy houses and hotrods are all on hand to make it a night to enjoy.

There will be a concert in the park to kick off John C. Fremont Days, which will be the first Thursday of July.

The summertime Crazy Days event will return this year with a different angle. Instead of sand sculptures, this will be a chalk art event, and businesses will also have sidewalk sales. This event is set for July 22.

The Fremont Hispanic Festival will take place Aug. 25-26. Halloween Hysteria will be Oct. 19. The Friendsgiving event will be the night before Thanksgiving where drinks and live music will be offered. And the year will finish off with the Christmas Walk on Nov. 25.

“We’re really lucky to have a great business buy-in and to have great community support,” Powell said. “Everybody has been really happy with the people coming through and new people coming in. We’re trying to advertise our events to more than just Fremont, so that we can get in new customers, new people who didn’t realize what we have down here.”

Getting information out about what is available in Fremont has been one avenue to helping the scenic downtown grow, Powell said. A lot is shared on social media. Depending on what people are looking for, there are things that can be found downtown — it can be an hour stop or a whole day adventure.

Gallery 92 West, for example, has kid art classes that would be fun for a kids day in Fremont.

There is the Milady CoffeeHouse where you could grab a drink before visiting the various boutiques in the area. If you are looking for an evening out with a spouse or partner, there are a handful of restaurants to have dinner at and places like a Churchills The Cigar Bar, 505 brewery, Bourbon Trail Lounge and Bucks Axe Throwing to finish off the evening.

“That’s the hard part — it’s hard to highlight certain things,” she said.

Along with events, business owners are encouraged to work together to promote their businesses. For their part, MainStreet of Fremont helps promote the events. Which, Powell said, she thinks is an important thing for businesses to do.

“People can feel the cohesiveness downtown,” Powell said. “When the different businesses are recommending other businesses. When they’re like , ‘Oh, you need a place to eat? These places are wonderful, what are you hungry for?’ We have Mexican, we have Thai, we have pizza, we have steak. …

“The fact that then they help promote each other’s businesses which then only helps bring more people down.”

With all that’s happening downtown, organizations along with the City of Fremont are looking to create a creative district inne the area. This would open up the possibility for grants and different ideas to make downtown a creative hub for the area, Powell said.

In this digtal age, many people like to travel and take pictures to share and post online, Powell said. By creating a district, people can feel like they are getting an experience. Although it hasn’t been decided that that experience will be — murals, statues, etc.— it’s a really exciting opportunity, she added.

“I love the growth that we’ve seen come back to downtown,” Powell said. “Although COVID was not ideal, that is one thing is that it got people thinking you know I need to support my town and do things here because when you needed it, that’s who was here. I think it’s really great to see that.”

Looking forward to 2023, although not 100% confirmed, there are some potential new businesses coming to downtown. These include a new restaurant and potentially a deli/bakery/grocery store on the main floor of the Lofts at 505.

“I’m just excited about all of our events and the growth that we’ve seen in them and the support that has really come to the community, it’s been such a wonderful thing,” she said.