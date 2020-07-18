DPA Auctions celebrates groundbreaking for new building

The staff at DPA Auctions have outgrown their current building, COO Brandon Peterson said.
And with its plans to expand its staff, Peterson said its new building will be perfect for its needs.
“We’ve got almost 40 people on staff right now,” Peterson said, “and we’re looking to put about 100 people into that building.”
DPA Auctions held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce for the new building at 900 Bud Blvd. in southeast Fremont.
The event was attended by members of the community including Mayor Scott Getzschman, who also spoke at the ceremony.
“We were really excited to see all the people come out and support us,” Peterson said. “Our whole team was out there, and the smiles were ear to ear, just to see what the future’s going to look like and a little glimpse into that.”
DPA Auctions, currently located at 419 W. Judy Drive, has been in the Fremont community since 1972. The auction house specializes in having auctions for the farming, construction and transportation industries.
Recently, Peterson said the company has been rapidly expanding.
“Just this month alone, we hired six more people, and our hiring rounds keep going,” he said. “And that’s everybody from auction specialists to people in the administrative department, marketing specialists.”
During the last decade, DPA has moved its business to the digital era, offering its services online.
“We realized that people want that seamless experience and seamless online experience, and we just really grew from there,” Peterson said. “So we went from onsite auctions across the Midwest to online auctions across the whole United States.”
The online shift brought more expansion to the company. Last year, the business launched DPA Impact, a blue-collar marketing agency to help local businesses get their names out in a storytelling approach.
With so many more people on the DPA team, Peterson said the current building started to feel too small.
“So we just realized, ‘OK, this is something we need to do,’” he said. “’We need to expand, we need to grow, we need to get a bigger building.’”
The new two-story building, which is set to finish in the fall of 2021, will feature a more open work setting, meeting rooms and a digital studio with cycloramas, green screens and a podcast studio that can be rented by the public.
The building will also feature a “fun area” with a giant kitchen, bar and games such as ping pong and foosball.
“We really embrace, ‘work hard, play hard,’ and emphasis on the ‘work hard,’” Peterson said. “Everyone here is such a hard worker, but we also want to celebrate what we’ve done.”
Peterson said with DPA Auctions, the company treats all of its staff like family, making connections much stronger.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been so successful, is people really want that,” he said. “People really want that family-like experience, to know that you’ve got somebody on the other end of the phone or email or text or whatever who’s got your back.”
With the company’s expansion coming from its positive working environment, Peterson said he wants to continue that at the next building.
“We’re really excited about this new building that we’re going to be bringing in and I think it’s going to be a staple in the Fremont community,” he said. “As Fremont has been really growing, there’s been a lot of terrific things that have been going on, and DPA is really proud to have not only been here since 1972 but to keep growing alongside it.”
