DPA Auctions celebrates groundbreaking for new building

The building will also feature a “fun area” with a giant kitchen, bar and games such as ping pong and foosball.

“We really embrace, ‘work hard, play hard,’ and emphasis on the ‘work hard,’” Peterson said. “Everyone here is such a hard worker, but we also want to celebrate what we’ve done.”

Peterson said with DPA Auctions, the company treats all of its staff like family, making connections much stronger.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve been so successful, is people really want that,” he said. “People really want that family-like experience, to know that you’ve got somebody on the other end of the phone or email or text or whatever who’s got your back.”

With the company’s expansion coming from its positive working environment, Peterson said he wants to continue that at the next building.

“We’re really excited about this new building that we’re going to be bringing in and I think it’s going to be a staple in the Fremont community,” he said. “As Fremont has been really growing, there’s been a lot of terrific things that have been going on, and DPA is really proud to have not only been here since 1972 but to keep growing alongside it.”

