editor's pick featured top story

DQ donating all sale of Blizzards on Thursday, July 28 to Children's Miracle Network

The New Fremont DQ at 2222 N. Broad St., is donating 100% of proceeds of all Blizzard treats sold Thursday, July 28 to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals to benefit Children’s Hospital in Omaha.

Also during this one-day event, DQ is selling Miracle Treat Day Blizzard coupons that don’t expire and can be redeemed for a small Blizzard treat at any time.

The store is open until 10 p.m.

