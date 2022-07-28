DQ donating all sale of Blizzards on Thursday, July 28 to Children's Miracle Network

The New Fremont DQ at 2222 N. Broad St., is donating 100% of proceeds of all Blizzard treats sold Thursday, July 28 to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals to benefit Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Also during this one-day event, DQ is selling Miracle Treat Day Blizzard coupons that don’t expire and can be redeemed for a small Blizzard treat at any time.
The store is open until 10 p.m.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
