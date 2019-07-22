Tom Osborne will be making a stop in Fremont to speak about the TeamMates mentoring program on Friday.
The former Husker football coach, congressman, and founder of TeamMates will be speaking on behalf of the mentoring organization at a Chamber Coffee event at Milady Coffeehouse — located at the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue — at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Fremont TeamMates Chapter will be hosting the TeamMates Chamber Coffee from 9-10 a.m.
During the 2017-18 school year, TeamMates served close to 9,400 youth in more than 160 communities across Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and Iowa. Mentors meet with their mentees one-on-one in school, once a week, during the academic year.
“You won’t find a more rewarding and dynamic experience than mentoring a child,” Joel Kerman, Fremont TeamMates board president and mentor, said. “And all it requires is that you be a friend and role model — no special skills necessary.”
Mentees can be nominated one of three ways. They can be nominated by a parent, a school staff member, or self-nomination. Mentors are not tutors, counselors, nor are they there to “fix” anything. They’re there to be friends. Mentors are matched with mentees based on interests and life experiences.
Fremont TeamMates Chapter Coordinator Mollie Brown said the local TeamMates chapter is always looking for mentors to serve mentees at Fremont Public Schools.
“We are always in need of mentors because we have lots of young people in the school system that would like to have someone to talk to and look up to,” she said. “There’s no special qualities or requirements to be a mentor, it’s really about building a relationship. You’re really just there to listen to the student.”
Currently there are approximately 70 mentors and mentees at Fremont Public Schools through the Fremont TeamMates Chapter.
Through the program, mentors are required to meet with their mentee once a week for approximately one hour per week.
Mentors and mentees only meet during school hours at Fremont Public Schools, says Brown.
Brown says she looks forward to hearing Osborne speak on Friday, and encourages anyone in the community who is interested in becoming a mentor to attend.
“He is going to encourage people to become mentors and to talk about mentoring and what kind of difference it can make in a young person’s life,” she said. “People will also be able to sign up to become a TeamMates mentor right there at the event.”