Draft wildfire protection plan ready for area counties

The draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Thurston, and Washington Counties is ready for public review.

Draft copies of the document have been mailed to county offices for review by local officials. The plan is also available to everyone online at https://nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/MRECWPP.pdf. Comments will be accepted until Aug. 19, 2022.

To prepare the CWPP, the Nebraska Forest Service partnered with local emergency managers, fire departments, and others who work with wildfire. The plan is intended to enhance collaboration and communication among the various entities that manage fire in the Missouri River East region of Nebraska, and to help them effectively prepare for and respond to wildfire.

Landowners in counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas within the CWPP boundary. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities, and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.

The document, part of a statewide network of CWPPs, provides information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. The plan’s goals are to reduce wildfire risk, support emergency response, and promote an informed and active citizenry for wildfire preparedness.

Comments will be accepted via email to sbenson4@unl.edu or they may be sent via US Postal Service to the Nebraska Forest Service, Attn: Sandy Benson, PO Box 830815, Lincoln, NE 68583-0815.