The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is inviting locals to show off their talents for its annual Beams and Dreams talent show and fundraiser.
This is the third annual event, which plays out similarly to shows like “America’s Got Talent.” It will feature six acts — usually offering a variety of talents — all vying for a $500 prize.
“It’s all over the board, basically any age,” said Event Co-Chair Erica Martinez. “We’ve had karate, we’ve had comedians, we’ve had singers. We’re looking for any kind of talent.”
During the event, guests will be able to donate to the contestants of their choice, and the amount that each contestant raises is a factor that the judges will consider in determining the winner.
All of the donated money will be going to Habitat for Humanity — in each of the past two years, the event has yielded about $17,000.
The event isn’t until April 2019, but auditions can be arranged at any time as of now. The six participants will be contacted sometime in mid-to-late October.
There will be a few months of down time before work starts on preparations for the event at the start of the new year.
There is no set time for auditions. the co-chairs will arrange auditions on a case-by-case basis, and online submissions are also welcome.
Audition requests and online submissions can be sent to beamsanddreamsfremont@gmail.com, and auditions can also be arranged by calling (402) 719-4695 or (402) 620-5992.
Last year, Co-Chair Mary Glowacki and Martinez saw at least a dozen auditions, and this year they hope to attract even more with a concerted push on social media.
“We’re really pushing hard this year with social media promotion,” Glowacki said. “In the past, we’ve run flyers around town and to the schools and that kind of thing, but we really feel like in today’s social media day and age that this way the way we were going to reach people.”
Glowacki and Martinez added that it is important to support the work of Habitat to help ensure that families have adequate places to live for an affordable price.
“Obviously, the housing issue is already an issue and will be a greater issue,” Glowacki said. “You hear stories of the families that have very inadequate housing and your heart just breaks for them.”