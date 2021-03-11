 Skip to main content
Drive-thru pancake supper set for March 21
Drive-thru pancake supper set for March 21

Local News

A drive-thru only pancake supper, which originally was scheduled for Shrove Tuesday, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., in Schuyler.

Pancakes, sausages and scrambled eggs will be served. The cost is $7 per meal.

Pancake supper proceeds will benefit the Evangelism and Social Ministry programs at St. John’s.

