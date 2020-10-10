Drive-thru trick-or-treat event planned for Oct. 27

Methodist Fremont Health will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on Tuesday, Oct, 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Methodist Physicians Clinic at 2540 N. Healthy Way (this is also the location used for TestNebraska). Put on your costumes and pull up in your car to receive prepackaged trick-or-treat bags for the kids in the car.

The treats aren’t limited to youngsters – in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, each adult woman over the age of 19 will receive a treat bag exclusive to them. You do not need to bring trick-or-treaters to receive the women’s treat bag.

This event is free and open to the public. All participants must come in a vehicle; no walk-ups will be permitted. Visitors are encouraged to dress up.

This event will be held outside. Please remain in your car at all times. Plan to attend this event with members of your household.

