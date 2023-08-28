A driver was hospitalized following a crash that occurred Saturday evening west of Fremont.

At about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a white Toyota SUV was westbound on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 18 when they crossed the center line, striking a Ford F150, a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the initial collision, the Toyota SUV then went into the northbound ditch rolling several times. Bystanders quickly assisted both drivers, the press release said.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was flown by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Fire Department, Fremont Rural Fire, North Bend Fire, Saunders County Sheriff's Office and Hooper Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.