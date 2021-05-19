Drug court graduate learns confidence through program

“After a while, you finally were willing to share a lot of your pain, and we worked through a lot and you’ve made a huge difference,” she said. “You’ve made some big life decisions, and you’ve made some really great choices.”

Drug court member Emily Beamis told Milbrandt that her graduation was proof of how much she could accomplish when putting her mind to something.

“You have the potential, and you are a mentor for this program, so we hope that you continue that and that you will continue to be a part of this,” she said. “Because we can only see great things coming from you.”

Milbrandt was also given advice during her ceremony, as drug court member Stacey Lichtenberg told her that she had to lose herself to find herself.

“The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are; the second-greatest is being happy with who you become,” she said. “So I’m very proud of you.”

In giving advice to those in the program, Milbrandt said she learned to be honest with the program instead of hiding the truth.

“Lying insults your character and hurts your credibility with the team,” she said. “And then you have to build it all back up again, and it is tough.”