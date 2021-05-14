Drug court participants clean state lakes area of litter

The Dodge County Adult Drug Court program had a litter pickup day at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area with Keep Fremont Beautiful Tuesday.

“We try to make it a pretty big event, just to kind of recognize both the participants for what they’ve done in drug court, and also just to kind of recognize what drug court means for the state of Nebraska,” Drug Court Coordinator Brandon Jerred said.

The cleanup saw 26 drug court members and participants, who picked up 60 bags of trash at the lakes during the course of five hours.

“Statewide, the problem-solving court programs all try to do something special just to kind of recognize the month of May for being National Drug Court Month,” Jerred said. “So this is the way Dodge County chose to celebrate that, was by going out to the Fremont Lakes and helping to pick up trash out there.”

In May 2020, drug court participants also took part in a trash cleanup at different Fremont parks.

“We felt like the Fremont Lakes was the best choice for us to do it this year, with just the popularity of those facilities out there,” Jerred said.

KFB Executive Director Casey Vaughan said Jerred had initially reached out to the organization to take part in another pickup for this year.