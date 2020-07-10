Dunham's Sports set to come to Fremont Mall this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dunham’s Sports will be coming to the Fremont Mall later this year, taking the spot of the former JCPenney.

“We are very excited to have them come,” Fremont Mall Asset Manager David Gibbs said. “We feel this will be a great addition to Fremont and to the mall, and really to Dodge County as well.”

Fremont Mall made the announcement of the new store Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Gibbs said the projected soft opening is set to be in October, with the grand opening following in the next two weeks.

“We are working with them. We are going to set up the space for them here inside the mall,” he said. “Although we don’t have a date on it, their recruiting team will be here soon, probably in the next two to three weeks.”

After more than 50 years at the Fremont Mall, the JCPenney location in Fremont closed along with 137 other stores in 2017.

Dunham’s, which was founded in 1937 in West Bloomfield, Michigan, is one of the Midwest’s largest sporting goods chains. Its stores offer athletic equipment, sports footwear and other merchandise.

The chain has more than 230 stores in 22 states across the country, including Kansas, North Carolina and Georgia.

Fremont’s location will be the third in Nebraska, with other locations in Hastings and Scottsbluff opening in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0