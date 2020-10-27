Dunham's Sports set to open this Friday at Fremont Mall

Gibbs said he believes the new location will help local customers with time in getting what they need.

“The local sports suppliers, Nebraska Sports being one of them, and a great tenant of ours as well, have been able to cater to everything that Fremont and Dodge County need so people don’t have to stop in Scheels,” he said. “So Dunham’s brings the quantity for the larger number of items that people can have more selection of.”

But conversely, Gibbs said he believes Dunham’s and stores like Nebraska Sports will be able to work well together.

“To the complement of Nebraska Sports, there are going to be times where Dunham’s is not going to be able to serve that, and Nebraska Sports is going to be able to step right in and still have that personal touch that some other folks like,” he said. “So I think it just really overall brings a good balance for Fremont and for Dodge County.”

Gibbs said he was overall very pleased with the construction process, which he called “phenomenal” and complemented the crew.

“As a tenant, Dunham’s is a great retailer and honestly, I think it’ll bring quite a bit of options for Fremont and Dodge County,” he said. “And I think people will be very impressed once they walk in.”

