Dunham's Sports set to open this Friday at Fremont Mall

The Dunham’s Sports location at the Fremont Mall will hold its grand opening this Friday.
“We’re extremely excited,” Fremont Mall Asset Manager David Gibbs said. “We welcome everybody to come check them out and check out the mall and the things that’ll be happening there.”
Last July, Fremont Mall announced on social media that Dunham’s would take the spot of its former JCPenney location at 1050 E. 23rd St., which closed in 2017 after more than 50 years at the mall.
After months of construction, the store held a soft opening last Friday. Its grand opening this Friday will start at 10 a.m.
Dunham’s is one of the Midwest’s largest sporting goods chains. Since 1937, it has offered athletic equipment and other merchandise in more than 230 stores in 22 states.
The Fremont location will be the third Dunham’s in Nebraska, with the Hastings location opening in 2012 and Scottsbluff location opening in 2015.
“We’re extremely excited to be a part of the community,” Dunham’s District Manager James Haden said. “We’re just thrilled to be here.”
Haden said he thought the store’s soft opening went well and that it had been received well by the Fremont community.
“We’re very community oriented, and we’re looking forward to working with all the schools and local businesses as partnerships in the community,” he said.
Gibbs said he believes the new location will help local customers with time in getting what they need.
“The local sports suppliers, Nebraska Sports being one of them, and a great tenant of ours as well, have been able to cater to everything that Fremont and Dodge County need so people don’t have to stop in Scheels,” he said. “So Dunham’s brings the quantity for the larger number of items that people can have more selection of.”
But conversely, Gibbs said he believes Dunham’s and stores like Nebraska Sports will be able to work well together.
“To the complement of Nebraska Sports, there are going to be times where Dunham’s is not going to be able to serve that, and Nebraska Sports is going to be able to step right in and still have that personal touch that some other folks like,” he said. “So I think it just really overall brings a good balance for Fremont and for Dodge County.”
Gibbs said he was overall very pleased with the construction process, which he called “phenomenal” and complemented the crew.
“As a tenant, Dunham’s is a great retailer and honestly, I think it’ll bring quite a bit of options for Fremont and Dodge County,” he said. “And I think people will be very impressed once they walk in.”
