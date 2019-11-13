The public is invited to the dedication of the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business at Concordia University in Seward.
Activities begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday. It will be followed by an open house from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Dunklau Center, a $26 million project, has been funded entirely by university supporters.
This includes a $10 million gift from the Rupert Dunklau Foundation.
The center will be the new home for the university’s science, math and business programs, including a new ag science program.
It includes 11 laboratory classrooms, two lecture halls, a greenhouse and multiple research labs within the building’s 86,000 square feet. The facility provides collaborative spaces for students and faculty to work together in flexible, adaptive environments.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, Concordia’s president, said the center project is energizing the university’s faculty, staff, students and alumni.
“The generous support we’ve received from the university’s donors, both alumni and friends, has made it possible for us to provide Concordia students with this state-of-the-art learning facility, including learning spaces, equipment and technology that will enhance opportunities for students to pursue their vocations,” Friedrich said.
Concordia University serves more than 2,500 students. It offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in a community designed to be academic and Christ-centered.
“This project further demonstrates our deep commitment to the Seward community and the fulfillment of our mission to equip men and women with a Christian, Lutheran higher education to serve and lead in God’s church and world,” Friedrich said.
The Rupert Dunklau Foundation has supported many endeavors and projects in Fremont, including the recent renovation of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lab at Trinity Lutheran School.