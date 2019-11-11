A duplex in northwest Fremont was evacuated early Monday morning after a basement fire, according to the Fremont Fire Department.
Fremont police officers were initially called to 1442 Iowa St. shortly after 2 a.m. on reports of a domestic situation.
"As they were starting their investigation, that's when they heard the smoke alarms going off and could smell smoke and then they saw smoke coming out of the basement," Fire Capt. Tom Christensen said.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, Christensen said they saw smoke coming from the front door of the duplex, which was occupied by a man and woman.
Although the female resident was already outside, firefighters had to assist the man outside of the duplex. After they were taken to the police station, the man was taken to the hospital with injuries not related to the fire, Christensen said.
The fire mainly burned up a couch in the basement and caused smoke damage to the rest of the house, Capt. Jamie Meyer said. Christensen said one of the female resident's two cats was killed in the fire.
"Right now, that's all underneath investigation, and nothing's come from that yet," he said. "I did call in to the state fire marshal's office to do the fire investigation, and I know that they called in their detectives to look into whatever was all going on and everything."
Firefighters were also able to wake up the family on the other side of the duplex and evacuate them and their pets, Christensen said.
"The building held up good, it didn't transfer any smoke to their side and we got them back in," he said. "So they got to back to enjoy the evening and sleep."
Meyer said firefighters were able to control the fire and were back in service around 4:40 a.m.
The total damage to the structure totaled around $15,000, Christensen said.