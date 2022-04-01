Dwyer shares insight in book

In his book, “Simple Truths, Complicated Lies,” Micheal Dwyer addresses such issues as faith, leadership, volunteerism and suicide.

He also addresses a matter foremost in the minds of many: Relationships.

“The truth,” Dwyer said, “is that loving someone, regardless of where they fall in our baskets, is work. It means doing stuff. Hard stuff. Dirty stuff. Life stuff and lasting stuff.”

Dwyer, who shares a variety of insights in his book, will speak at 7 p.m., April 11 at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The area resident refers to three such baskets in his chapter called “Friends and Other Enemies.”

One of the baskets he labels Followers. These are fun people to hang out with but not ones you would confide in.

“This doesn’t mean they’re not trustworthy,” Dwyer pointed out. “They just haven’t earned your trust.”

The second basket he labels Friends.

“These are the people with whom your relationship has some depth, some significant mutual history,” Dwyer said, “These are the ones who have earned your trust.”

When determining who our real friends are, Dwyer lists in his book six questions to ask: Would you invite them to dinner? Would you let them near your children or your parents? Could you call them at 3 a.m. for a ride to the airport? Would you loan them money? Would they stand next to you in a fight? Will they be by your bedside when you die?

“Ultimately,” Dwyer said, “in the largest and deepest sense, this is the question that really matters most. Those of us who have experienced the end of life with family and friends know it’s nothing like what you see in the movies.”

Being present at someone’s passing requires a great deal of connection, conviction, and courage.

“To be there at this time,” Dwyer said, “reflects a lifetime of being there. It takes yes answers to all of the questions above.”

The third basket is for Family.

“This should be a small basket,” Dwyer said, “a small circle that, despite the title I’ve given, has nothing to do with bloodlines.”

According to the author, these three baskets are not exclusive, and they don’t come with lids. The people in our lives often move from one basket to another.

“I have five people in my family basket — two by biological connection and three by choice,” he said.

Dwyer said he considers his fellow firefighters/EMTS just like family.

“We stand next to each other in a lot of fights, battling fires and trying to keep people alive,” he said.

One person Dwyer was unable to keep from dying was his father, who lost his fight with alcoholism at age 51.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever done was confronting my father about his drinking,” Dwyer said. “I loved him, and he was genuinely good and kind to me. Even so, I knew this was serious, and I wanted to help him.”

In 1981, about a month prior to his father’s death, Dwyer stopped to see him and find out how he was doing.

“Dad was just out of treatment for alcohol dependency for the second time, and the ‘signs’ were not good,” he said.

Dwyer had found him asleep on his bed at 4 in the afternoon with a bottle of vodka sitting next to him. When his dad woke up, Dwyer went into the kitchen to wait for him.

“We exchanged small talk about sports, work, and the weather,” Dwyer said. “Then the conversation waned, and I started looking for an exit. I told him I should be going, and what he said in reply has haunted me the rest of my life. He said, ‘I remember wanting to get out of conversations with my dad, too.’ Now there isn’t anything I wouldn’t give to spend a couple more minutes with him.”

A few weeks later Dwyer, age 27 at the time, had just come to the end of a long and grueling day at work when he found a note on the door telling him to call his Aunt Bev.

“She told me to go check on Dad because he was threatening suicide again,” Dwyer said.

When he arrived at his father’s home, Dwyer found no lights on in the house. Only the porch light was on. The garage door was closed, but he could hear an engine running. He found his dad slumped over the wheel of his van, unresponsive.

“Dad’s suicide, while one of the worst tragedies of my life, carved out a sense of direction and purpose in me that I would never have found if he had lived,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer recalls a time in his life when he pushed himself too hard and spread himself too thin.

“There is a rush that comes from completing an impossible project on time and under budget to the resounding applause of those around you. Many people, including myself, learn to crave that rush. Bigger, better, faster makes you want more,” he said.

After years of campaigning for candidates, two running for governor and one running for the senate, Dwyer decided to run for Nebraska Legislature.

One of his endorsements came from good friend and former Nebraska governor Kay Orr.

“I felt both a pride and a pressure I’d never felt,” Dwyer said. “The stakes for myself, my family, and now the State of Nebraska were higher than anything I’d ever tried before. In hindsight, it seems like only a few moments from the exhilaration of that day to me winding up in a heap of depression and anxiety on our bathroom floor.”

It was Dwyer’s wife, Gail, who saw the warning signs and urged him to slow down.

“At some point,” Dwyer said, “you’ll find yourself, as I did, exhausted and unable to keep up that pace. Worse yet, you may get passed by completely when standards for knowledge and success change suddenly, particularly in the latter part of your career.”

The pandemic has compelled many people, including Dwyer, to take a fresh look at how they have been making a living.

“People who were forced to sit at home with plenty of time on their hands discovered maybe this isn’t so bad,” Dwyer said. “The trick is having a long, honest conversation with that person in the mirror about what you want, what you’re called to do, and where you want to be many years from now.”

Dwyer is quick to recognize the value of finding one’s passion and a deep sense of purpose toward the greater good.

“I’m reminded of a famous quote by Confucius: ‘Find a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ I have been blessed to have a life that echoes that.”

A musician for more than 30 years, Dwyer recorded three CDs and performed more than 300 concerts with the Christian band The September Project.

“I was able to do concerts on weekends, but eventually I hung up the guitar and focused on raising kids,” he said.

Dwyer and his wife, Gail, have four children and nine grandchildren. It was his letters to the grandkids that gradually developed into his book.

“I wanted them to learn from my experiences and, hopefully, not make the same mistakes I did,” said Dwyer, who is extremely proud of the way they all have grown and developed into responsible, admirable individuals.

Another kind of developing Dwyer has enjoyed throughout the years is photography.

“Gail gave me a camera, and I asked a musician friend of mine if I could take some photos of him,” Dwyer said. “He invited me to go with him and his band on tour. After taking many, many photos of those guys and seeing so much of my work appear on their album cover, I was hooked.”

Not only did Dwyer develop into a professional photographer, but his business acquired one of Kodak’s first commercially viable digital cameras.

“It was bigger than a microwave oven and took almost 30 minutes to take a picture,” Dwyer said. “The next three years were a rocky ride of visionary highs and frustrating lows. The studio thrived because we could do things and offer products that no one else could touch.”

Dwyer published a book called “Preparing for the Digital Revolution” and had speaking engagements across the country.

“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “The intellectual and leadership challenges were significant. We were leading the pack, and the view was great!”

One of the things Dwyer tried to teach, which most photographers never seem to grasp, is the skill of listening visually.

“The idea is simply stopping for a moment to ‘listen’ to the environment, to the light, to your subject, and to what the ‘bigger picture’ was trying to teach you before you ever pick up a camera,” Dwyer said.

A simple truth that Dwyer is happy to pass along to others is that life without a deep sense of purpose will stifle the courage and conviction shown to you by others.

“The truth is that when life comes full circle, it always ends with compassion. As you look around and then begin to turn and look back at the moments you reveled in, and monuments you created, you can’t help but be filled with rich compassion for those who suffered with you. You can’t help but pray with humility and hope that anything you’ve done might, just maybe, be an encouragement to your friends and family,” he said.

Making the world a better place when one leaves than when one has arrived is one of the principles that has guided Micheal Dwyer on his journey.

“This is where life is really good,” he said. “This is the greatest and grandest prize!”

