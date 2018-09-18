Signs of the Emerald Ash Borer — an invasive species that infests and ultimately kills ash trees — were recently found in Fremont.
For those concerned about their trees, UNL’s Nebraska Extension Office and Nebraska Forest Service is hosting a seminar aiming to educate residents about their options.
The seminar is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
It is free to attend, though guests are asked to pre-register by calling (402) 727-2775. The event will take place at the Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St. It will cover several topics, including options on how to prepare and treat trees in anticipation of a potential infestation.
The Emerald Ash Borer is a non-native species that can devastate Nebraska’s native ash trees, said Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator Kathleen Cue. They bore into the bark of the tree, obstructing the “conductive tissue” that circulates water and sugar throughout the tree.
“Within the first year of it being infested, usually by year two or three the whole tree is dead,” Cue said. “It’s very quick, it’s a very aggressive insect and our ash trees have no resistance to it. They die quickly.”
The Emerald Ash Borer is not confirmed in Fremont, Cue said. The insect itself was not discovered, but the signs of its presence have been found. In areas like Dodge County, where ash trees are native and common, insects like this could potentially reduce the forest canopy in a given area, Cue said.
At the seminar, the extension office will first inform residents of their options in dealing with the Emerald Ash Borer. Residents can either choose to treat their tree to prevent Emerald Ash Borer, or to leave it alone and plan to replace it with a more resistant tree species if it succumbs to the infestation.
“Even if you decide to treat your tree against Emerald Ash Borer, the treatment wouldn’t be right now,” Cue said. “So that gives us time. Usually the treatment would take place in the spring, so that gives us time now to make decisions about things.”
Additionally, not all ash trees are good candidates for treatment. At the seminar, educators will help residents determine what option would work best for them, what type of trees would be good to plant in place of ash trees and will even help identify samples to determine whether or not a tree is an ash tree. They will also help instruct on what products to use and how to appropriately time the treatment.
The area that could be affected by the Emerald Ash Borer includes a 15-mile radius surrounding the Fremont, Cue said. Because treatment plans are stressful to ash trees, it is recommended that people don’t attempt to treat their trees too early. Treatment usually occurs in the spring, or if they are located outside that radius.
“We want to put the insecticide down when we can justify (the Emerald Ash Borer’s) imminence in the area,” Cue said.