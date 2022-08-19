Eagle and U.S. flag carving draws attention

Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died.

The tree, which was about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.

“I have lost seven large trees out in the yard and it was starting to look bare,” Jim Gibney said.

He’d heard about a guy who carved bears, but Gibney didn’t want one of those.

A friend found Jeff Dahr Sr., a chainsaw artist, via Facebook. The former Omahan, who lives in Huron, South Dakota, has been carving for 18 or 19 years.

Gibney wanted a Statue of Liberty carved from what was left of the tree, but Dahr doesn’t carve human figures.

That’s when Kathy Gibney suggested Dahr carve an eagle, because the tree’s split trunk could be carved into wings.

Jim Gibney figured it was going to cost as much to have the stump cut down, grinded and hauled away as it was to have Dahr make the work of art.

So the Gibneys opted for artwork.

It took Dahr about a week to create the eagle, whose wings reach to the sky. The bird is perched on a carved American flag.

Dahr said the project took longer than others – about seven days—because the wood was hard and he had to stop and sharpen the saws’ chains.

He also was working on the project a few weeks ago when temperatures soared to the 100s and humidity was high.

The 66-year-old artist said he probably worked about four-and-half hours per day on the project.

After carving the eagle – which Dahr estimates is 10 feet tall—he stained it. He painted the flag. Dahr then applied a sealant to it.

“If it starts to fade a little bit, you just touch it up with paint,” he said.

Dahr said he started working on the carving for the Gibneys in late July just before the Dodge County Fair in Scribner, where he spent two days making other carvings.

He’s worked at other fairs since then. Dahr said he gets hired to create carvings at events. The artwork then is auctioned off.

Dahr’s venture into carving began several years ago when he picked up a chainsaw and made a heart for his wife, Peggy, for Valentine’s Day.

“I haven’t stopped since,” he said.

Dahr notes that he doesn’t draw.

“I cannot draw a lick,” he said.

He learned to carve with a chainsaw by watching videos and other carvers.

“I made a lot of firewood until I got better,” Dahr said.

He took bears he made to a flea market.

“At first, they didn’t sell and then, all of a sudden, they started selling and I called my wife up and said, ‘I’m a professional now,’” he remembered.

Although he doesn’t carve human figures, he’s carved a variety of animals—moose, pigs, rabbits, turtles, frogs, dogs and cats.

He’s carved fish, too, about every bird except a parrot. He’s carved robins, cardinals, blue jays, red hawks and pelicans.

Dahr hasn’t carved an alligator yet.

“I’m going to do it one of these days,” Dahr said. “I’ve got a log sitting at home waiting for it.”

Dahr has traveled to Pennsylvania, Arkansas, North Dakota, Minnesota, Vermont and Colorado to carve.

“Your bears are your bread and butter, but this year I’ve been doing a lot of eagles,” Dahr said, attributing the interest to patriotism.

Dahr enjoys carving.

“I told my wife if it becomes a job, that’s when I’ll quit,” he said.

Actually, it’s his fulltime occupation.

“I was making more money doing this than working for somebody and so I quit and this is what I’ve been doing for the last 11 years full time,” he said.

Dahr’s wife still has the 2-foot-tall heart he made her years ago and he plans to continue carving.

He’s stopped keeping track of how many carvings he’s made.

Dahr does run his new projects past a sister.

“When I first started and I did a bear and I showed it to my sister and she said, ‘That’s a heck of a pig,’” he recalled.

He doesn’t think she was kidding.

“So every time I do something new, I send it to her, first, and if she tells me it’s something else, then I re-carve it,” Dahr said.

He recalls such situations with more humor, but Dahr remembers a sad circumstance.

Dahr carved an eagle and a flag for a jewelry store in Bellevue.

“I got it done and six months later, the guy died of COVID,” he said.

The carving is still in place. Another Dahr carving of an eagle and flag also stands at an American Legion Club down the street from the jewelry store.

Gibney, a U.S. Navy veteran, spent 34 years in the service between active duty and time in the reserves. He is a Vietnam era veteran. He also is Desert Storm veteran. He served at an airbase in the Saudi desert.

“I was right in the middle of it,” Gibney said of Desert Storm. “I saw it start.”

He remembers the lights of alliance planes flying overhead.

“One night at about midnight or 1 o’clock, all these planes started coming up over the horizon and, all of a sudden, their lights went out and I knew that’s when it was starting,” he said.

Gibney has had good response to the eagle-and-flag carving in his yard at Military and Nye avenues.

“Lots of people have given me the thumbs up and yelled that they like it,” he said. “I’ve been working out in the yard, picking up the sawdust and stuff and people have stopped and talked.”

He’s happy with the carving.

“I think it’s nice,” Gibney said.

Gibney also believes the carvings may work for others. He expects that emerald ash borers will kill trees in the area in the future.

“People ought to cut down the stumps and then do something artistic with them like the eagle,” he said. “Let’s start something here, where people get artistic with their stumps.”