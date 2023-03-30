top story editor's pick Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner Tribune staff Mar 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tribune staff The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.Everyone is welcome. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags News-local Eagles Auxiliary Pork Tenderloin Dinner Fremont Eagles Club Animal Slaughter Food Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Pathfinder Chorus brings back the Rat Pack Andrew Nehls describes the new Pathfinder Chorus show as a “ring-a-ding.” Public invited to Vietnam Veterans event on Saturday Dale Finney was in a personnel carrier when an anti-tank weapon penetrated the side of the vehicle. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Video shows first cheetah cubs to be born in India in more than 70 years Florida's orange groves in crisis Florida's orange groves in crisis BREAKING: Trump indicted by NY grand jury BREAKING: Trump indicted by NY grand jury Meet the man who's breaking weightlifting records at 86 Meet the man who's breaking weightlifting records at 86