Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

The Eagles Auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome.

